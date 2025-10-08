Russia pours more cold water on Trump's hopes of Ukraine peace deal: "Momentum has gone"

Moscow, Russia - Russia said Wednesday that momentum towards reaching a peace deal in Ukraine following Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump 's presidential summit in Alaska had largely "gone".

The two leaders met at an air base in the Alaskan city of Anchorage in August, but failed to reach any kind of agreement on ending the three-and-a-half year war.

Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have since floundered, with both Moscow and Kyiv launching deadly strikes into each other's territory and Russia advancing on the battlefield.

"Unfortunately, we must admit that the powerful momentum generated by Anchorage in favor of agreements... has largely gone," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, according to Russian news agencies.

Ryabkov blamed Europe for the impasse, accusing them of wanting to wage a "war to the last Ukrainian."

Trump, who promised to end the war within "24 hours" of taking office, has grown increasingly frustrated at Putin's apparent reluctance to accept a deal.

The Republican reached out to Putin within weeks of returning to the White House, but has failed to extract any major concessions from the Kremlin.

Last month, Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles might be sent to Ukraine, a move Putin warned would mean a "whole new level of escalation."