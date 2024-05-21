US rejects Russian bid to prevent militarization of outer space at UN Security Council

New York, New York - The UN Security Council on Monday rejected a Russian draft resolution to counter military activity in space , as countries questioned Moscow's sincerity after it vetoed an American text in April against nuclear proliferation in the final frontier.

Russia's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya speaks during a UN Security Council meeting in New York City. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Russian text called on all states to "take urgent measures to prevent for all time the placement of weapons in outer space and the threat or use of force in outer space."



It received seven votes for – including from China – and seven against, including from the US, UK, and France, with Switzerland abstaining.

US envoy Robert Wood said the move was "the culmination of Russia's campaign of diplomatic gaslighting."

"Russia does not want the Security Council to focus on its dangerous actions in space," he said, citing US accusations that Moscow was attempting to put a nuclear weapon into orbit.

Russia's UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, meanwhile, said those on his side "on the whole are pleased with the results of the vote."

"The vote has demonstrated a watershed – a watershed between those who are striving towards peaceful use of outer space and those who are moving towards militarization of outer space," he said.

"Western countries have today essentially turned out to be isolated at the Security Council."