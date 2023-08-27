Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's death confirmed by Russian authorities

Moscow, Russia - Russian authorities have officially confirmed the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, state news agency TASS reports citing the Russian Investigative Committee (SKR).

A photo of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is on display at a makeshift memorial in Moscow, Russia. © REUTERS

Prigozhin has been presumed dead since a plane crashed under unclear circumstances outside of Moscow on Wednesday. Prigozhin and top Wagner deputies were listed among the 10 people aboard the aircraft.



TASS reported on Sunday that, after identifying all 10 victims of a plane crash, Russian investigators have confirmed that Prigozhin was one of them.

This is a developing story.