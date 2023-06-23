Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich suffers new blow amid Russian detention

Moscow, Russia - A Moscow court on Thursday rejected an appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested for alleged espionage in Russia , to be released from pre-trial detention.

WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich will remain imprisoned in Moscow as he awaits his trial for alleged espionage. © REUTERS

The court upheld its initial detention ruling for the US reporter, the Interfax news agency reported.

Gershkovich was described as smiling briefly as he entered the courtroom in a dark T-shirt and jeans. The US ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, was also present at the meeting.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed that the US had again requested consular access to Gershkovich.

"This is now under consideration," he said.



John Kirby, the communications director at the US National Security Council, told CNN television that the court decision was "outrageous" but did not come as a surprise.

"We fully expected that the Russians would react this way and try to keep him in custody," Kirby said.

He said the US government was pushing to get more consular access to Gershkovich and bring him home if possible.