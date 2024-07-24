Sudan civil war: US to mediate ceasefire talks between sides in brutal conflict

Washington DC - The US announced Tuesday that it had invited Sudan's warring sides to hold ceasefire talks in Switzerland next month, in an effort to end one of deadliest conflicts in the world .

The US has invited Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo to ceasefire negotiations. © Collage: AFP & ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been invited to start US-mediated negotiations beginning on August 14.



"The United States remains committed to working with partners to end this devastating war," Blinken said in a statement.

The commander of the RSF, at war with the army for over a year, said he "welcomed" Blinken's invitation and that his side would join the negotiations.

"I declare our participation in the upcoming ceasefire talks on August 14, 2024, in Switzerland," Mohamed Hamdan Daglo wrote on X.

Previous negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, have failed to put an end to fighting that has displaced millions, sparked warnings of famine, and left swaths of the capital Khartoum in ruins.

Later mediation attempts, including by the African Union, have failed to get the warring parties in the same room, as experts said both forces vied for the tactical advantage on the ground.