Taliban says US citizens detained for breaching Afghan law

Afghanistan - The Taliban government chief spokesman confirmed on Sunday that some American citizens are being held in Afghanistan for violating the country’s laws.

Zabihullah Mujahid told Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews that he assumed there were two American nationals and also confirmed talks with the US officials.



Mujahid did not specify the nature of the alleged violations nor the identities of the detainees.

He stated that when foreign citizens travel to Afghanistan, they must follow the Afghan laws. "If they break the rules, of course, they will face legal consequences," the Taliban official added.

This week, the wife of Ryan Corbett, an American citizen detained in Afghanistan since August 2022, expressed concern for his well-being after a 12-minute phone call with her husband, CBS News reported on Thursday.