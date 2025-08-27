Trump tariffs on Indian goods reach staggering new heights over Russian oil purchases

New Delhi, India - US tariffs of 50% took effect Wednesday on many Indian products, doubling an existing duty as President Donald Trump sought to punish New Delhi for buying Russian oil.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (r.) has vowed self-reliance amid Donald Trump's global trade war. © Jim WATSON and Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP

Trump has raised pressure on India over the energy transactions, a key source of revenue for Moscow's war in Ukraine, as part of a campaign to end the conflict.



The latest salvo strains US-India ties, giving New Delhi fresh incentive to improve relations with Beijing.

While Trump has slapped fresh duties on countries around the world since returning to the presidency in January, this 50% level is among the highest that US trading partners face.

Crucially, however, exemptions remain for sectors that could be hit with separate levies – like pharmaceuticals and computer chips.

The Trump administration has launched investigations into these and other sectors that could culminate in further duties. Smartphones are in the list of exempted products as well.

Industries that have already been singled out, such as steel, aluminum, and automobiles, are similarly spared these countrywide levies.

The US was India's top export destination in 2024, with shipments worth $87.3 billion.

Analysts have cautioned that a 50% duty is akin to a trade embargo and is likely to harm smaller firms.

Exporters of textiles, seafood, and jewelry were already reporting canceled US orders and losses to rivals such as Bangladesh and Vietnam, raising fears of heavy job cuts.