Loch Ness monster hunt resumes in Scotland as weather clears

Drumnadrochit, UK - Foul weather in Scotland has continued to hamper efforts by volunteers and enthusiasts to search for the elusive creature some believe to be living in Loch Ness.

Scientists and enthusiasts have launched the biggest hunt for the Loch Ness monster in Scotland. © ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

Volunteers taking part in the search have reported several sightings, and others watching from home via webcam have flagged tips as well, project leader Alan McKenna told dpa on Sunday morning in the village of Drumnadrochit on the shore of Loch Ness.



McKenna said the reports are being checked, but he believes all are false alarms so far. The weather has so far prevented searchers from launching a drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera.

Organizers claim this weekend's search of Loch Ness is the biggest search for the supposed creature, affectionately dubbed Nessie, since 1972. The effort was organized by McKenna's volunteer group, Loch Ness Exploration, as well as the Loch Ness Centre tourist attraction in Drumnadrochit.

Reports of a monster-like creature in Loch Ness have been around for centuries. Claims of the creature's existence are widely viewed as a myth or a hoax.

Some, however, still cling to the idea, which has made the lake in the Scottish Highlands a major tourist attraction.

On Sunday, the skies cleared over the lake, which is up to 788 feet deep.

A hydrophone, a sensitive underwater microphone, was also to be lowered again. McKenna claimed that "bizarre sounds" were heard during a test run on Friday.