Thousands of anti-fascists turn out to push far right off English streets after racist riots

London, UK - Thousands of protesters took to the streets in English cities on Wednesday to oppose days of Islamophobic and racist far-right violence that have had UK police on high alert.

Tens of thousands of anti-racists and anti-fascists turned out against the far right in cities all over England. © REUTERS

Nightly riots – during which mosques, businesses, and facilities for asylum seekers were attacked – erupted across towns and cities in England and Northern Ireland, fuelled by a wave of misinformation surrounding the murder of three children on July 29.



But on Wednesday evening, it was anti-racism and anti-fascist counter-protesters who were out in far greater numbers, holding rallies in cities up and down England and Northern Ireland including London, Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Derry.

"Whose streets? Our streets!" chanted protesters at a few-thousand-strong gathering in Walthamstow, northeast London, where some held banners saying "Stop the far right!" and others flew Palestinian flags in solidarity with those suffering under Israel's destruction of Gaza.

"I live in the borough and we don't want these people on our streets... they don't represent us," Sara Tresilian (58) told AFP, referring to fascists.

"You have to turn out (and) give that message... I think it's important that you show up for your friends and neighbors."

Andy Valentine, the Met Police's deputy assistant commissioner, thanked "communities for coming together across the capital and for showing community spirit this evening."

In Sheffield, activists chanted "Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here," as riot police looked on.

In Birmingham, hundreds of anti-racism protesters gathered outside a migrant support center, while in Brighton, around 2,000 people took part in a peaceful demonstration, according to police.