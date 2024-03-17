US destroys Houthi drones in latest Red Sea skirmish

Sanaa, Yemen - The United States shot down a drone fired by Yemen 's Houthis toward the Red Sea and destroyed more of their weaponry on Saturday, its military said.

Yemenis march in the capital city of Sanaa in support of Palestinians under Israel siege. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that on Saturday morning the Houthis launched two drones towards the Red Sea, a commercially vital seaway that the Yemenis have targeted dozens of times in the past four months.



CENTCOM forces "successfully engaged and destroyed one" drone while the other is presumed to have crashed into the Red Sea, the statement said, adding that there were no reports of damage or injuries from ships in the area.

The statement came after the Houthis had earlier claimed a drone attack on a US destroyer in the Red Sea, adding that the strike "achieved its goals."

Later Saturday night, CENTCOM "destroyed five unmanned surface vessels and one" drone in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in "self-defense," the statement continued.