Houthis launch massive drone attack on US ships in Red Sea

Aden, Yemen - Yemen's Houthis on Saturday claimed a series of attacks on a US vessel and warships in the Red Sea, the latest in a spate of assaults caused by escalating tensions over Israel's war on Gaza.

Houthi rebels launched their latest attacks on US ships in the Red Sea on Saturday morning. © REUTERS

The Houthi military spokesman Yehya Saree said the militia had attacked the Propel Fortune ship in the Gulf of Aden with naval missiles and targeted several US war destroyers with 37 drones in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthi claim came shortly after the US said it and its allies Saturday had shot down 15 drones fired by the Houthis into the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The US Central Command said in a statement the drones posed an "imminent threat" to merchant vessels.

The US army earlier said they carried out a strike against the Houthis in Yemen on Friday.

Two Houthi anti-ship missiles mounted on trucks were the target, the Pentagon's regional command announced on Saturday on X. The incident occurred on Friday morning around 2:50 AM ET.