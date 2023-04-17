US targets Islamic State leader in northern Syria raid

Jarabulus, Syria - US troops have said they carried out a helicopter raid targeting a senior Islamic State leader in northern Syria who was reportedly in charge of planning attacks in the Middle East and Europe.

The United States has reportedly killed several people in Northern Syria in a late-night operation (stock image). © 123RF/fabrikacrimea

"The raid resulted in the probable death of the targeted individual," a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

It added that two armed individuals were killed in the operation.

The statement said that no US troops were wounded and that "they assess that no civilians were killed or wounded in the operation."

Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, confirmed to dpa that the operation had taken place and said three people were killed, two on the site of the operation itself and a third on the outskirts of a village.

The observatory said the attack took place in the countryside of Jarabulus, east of Aleppo, after midnight Sunday.

It said that the US-led coalition forces carried out an airdrop in the village of Al-Suwaida in the Ghandoura district in the Jarablus countryside, within the areas controlled by the Turkish forces and their loyal factions.