US Treasury chief warns retaliatory EU tariffs over Greenland would be "unwise"

Davos, Switzerland - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned European nations on Monday against retaliatory tariffs over President Donald Trump's threatened levies to obtain control of Greenland .

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press conference outside the USA House at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 19, 2026. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

"I think it would be very unwise," Bessent told reporters on the first day of the World Economic Forum.

He said Trump wanted control of the autonomous Danish territory because he considers it a "strategic asset" and "we are not going to outsource our hemispheric security to anyone else."

