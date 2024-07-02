Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shares update on talks with Washington amid sanctions

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday that talks would soon resume with the US, which has reimposed crippling sanctions on the South American country's oil industry, as he looks towards this month's election.

Maduro claimed that Washington had initiated the proposal and that Caracas had agreed to it after two months of careful consideration.



"Next Wednesday, negotiations with the United States will resume," Maduro said on state television.

Last year, the US and Venezuela launched secret negotiations in Qatar. Ultimately, they agreed to a sweeping prisoner swap deal brokered by the Gulf state.

Washington released Maduro ally Alex Saab, who had been accused by the US of money laundering for Caracas.

In return, Venezuela handed over a fugitive named Leonard Francis, who was at the center of the US Navy's worst-ever corruption scandal, freed 20 Venezuelan political prisoners, and released 10 US detainees.

The US also had suspended some sanctions after Maduro's government and the opposition agreed in Barbados last October to hold a free and fair vote in 2024 under the watchful eye of international observers.

But the thaw ended when Maduro's opponents were not allowed to run against him in elections, and the sanctions were snapped back in place in April.

"We're going to debate and find new agreements so that everything is respected, (especially) what we signed in Qatar" in September, Maduro said.

The Venezuelan leader said he hoped for "dialogue, understanding, a future for our relationship."