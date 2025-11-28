Will Mexico's Sheinbaum meet with Trump and Carney during next week's World Cup draw?

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum may meet with President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney next week if she attends the World Cup draw in Washington.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum may travel to Washington next week to attend the World Cup draw alongside other North American leaders. © AFP/Mexican Presidency/Handout

During a daily press conference on Thursday, Sheinbaum told reporters that while she is considering a trip to Washington for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final draw on December 5, but no final decision has been made.

Such a trip would likely see her meet with both Trump and Carney, who are expected to attend the draw as well.

The event will decide which countries play off against each other during the group stage of the World Cup, which will be cohosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Sheinbaum has yet to meet with Trump in person, but they have shared numerous telephone calls and discussions through diplomatic channels.

"We're looking at whether it's confirmed that President Trump is going, that the Prime Minister of Canada is going, and depending on that, I would attend the draw," Sheinbaum told reporters on Thursday.

When asked about a potential meeting with Trump, she indicated that she would be keen for a face-to-face conversation.

The two leaders would likely discuss matters of trade and security if they met, amid repeated tariff threats from Washington and tensions on the US' southern border.