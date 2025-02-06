Will Trump put a stop to Chagos islanders' long-awaited return after expulsion?

Chagos Islands - Chagos islanders still dream of returning home five decades after being expelled by Britain, but with Donald Trump in the White House, they may have to wait longer.

Members of the Chagossian community gather with banners and signs in a protest outside the UK parliament. © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Late last year, Britain announced it would return the Indian Ocean island chain to Mauritius after years of court battles, even if there is still disagreement over the final wording of the treaty.

But both accept they must also get the approval of the US, which operates a military base on the largest of the Chagos islands, Diego Garcia.

Although Mauritius and Britain have agreed Washington can keep the base for 99 years, new Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently described the plan as a "serious threat" to the security of the US.

Some 2,000 people were expelled from the Chagos Islands in the 1960s and 1970s to make way for the base. Today, they and their descendants number around 10,000, spread between Mauritius, Seychelles, and Britain. Many still dream of returning.

In the Seychelles, the president of the local Chagossian organization said the promise of return was "the most beautiful opportunity in the world."

Pierre Prosper described the islands as "very similar to the Maldives," the tourist hotspot over 600 miles to the north.

"It is an untouched place, with very few buildings, where nature has completely restored itself over the last 50 years," he told AFP.

In Mauritius, Chagos Refugee Group president Olivier Bancoult said a team was already working on resettlement plans – rebuilding roads, housing, and schools – "to give a chance for people to return and spend their last days on Peros Banhos, Salomon, and maybe even Diego Garcia one day."

Bancoult was born on Peros Banhos, one of only three of the archipelago's 55 islands inhabited when Britain began expelling people.

Today, no one is allowed apart from US military personnel and their support staff, and Bancoult is indignant that this includes "Filipinos, Singaporeans, and Sri Lankans" when "sons of the soil" are not permitted.