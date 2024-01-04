Alaskan polar bear tragically dies in species-first disease contraction

Utqiagvik, Alaska - An Alaskan polar bear has reportedly become the first of its species to die of the avian flu. The virus, also known as HBN1, was first detected in the US in January 2022 .

In a tragic first, a polar bear has died from the avian flu. © 123RF/ondrejprosicky

The bear was found dead in October near Utqiagvik, the state's northernmost community, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

The polar bear is believed to have contracted the virus by feeding on carcasses of dead birds with the disease, the State veterinarian Dr. Bob Gerlach told the Alaska Beacon.

This death is the first of its kind, according to Dr. Gerlach, who reported the case to the World Organization for Animal Health, per the Independent.

It's unclear if other polar bears in remote Arctic nations have died from avian flu, as testing animals in remote areas is difficult. That said, this case has attracted attention in other Arctic nations with polar bear populations.