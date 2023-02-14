Most dangerous snake in the world: What and where?

Poisonous snake species seem to touch every continent, but which one is truly deadly? We take a look at the most dangerous snakes in the world.

By Aline Neißner, Evan Williams

It is totally reasonable to be afraid of snakes, they can be extremely deadly if you get bitten. Have no fear, though, as the most dangerous snake in the world lives far away from most humans...



This creepy, scaled snake is the most dangerous in the whole world. © IMAGO / agefotostock Deep in the Australian outback slivers a beast like no other. This slippery serpent holds a bite designed to kill, and it will if you get in its way. The most dangerous snake in the world is aggressive and the most venomous and toxic of any snake known to man. In other words: Steer clear! This animal record is like no other, as we dive into the most dangerous snake in the world, where you can find it, and what other snakes make it onto the most lethal of lists...

What is the most dangerous snake in the world?

The inland taipan is the most dangerous snake in the entire world and, to no surprise, resides in the Australian outback. This extraordinary serpent is one of the most venomous reptiles out there, and will likely kill you if you get bitten. Here's what we know about it... What is the inland taipan's habitat? The inland taipan lives far, far away from most humans. As residents of the hot desert regions of Australia's central-eastern outback, you're unlikely to meet one of these frightening fellows in Sydney or Melbourne. If you go hiking, though, beware of crevices and burrows.

What color is the inland taipan? The inland taipan is an incredibly beautiful snake and one of very few that can actually actively change their color. Over the course of the year, they will lighten and darken, taking on a darker scaled coat in the winter, and a lighter one in summer. Interestingly, these changes have a genuine function!

During summer, the brighter color of their scales will better reflect the scorching hot rays of sun and help to protect against overheating. On top of that, it also serves as fantastic camouflage. In winter, though, their darker coat allows them to absorb more sunlight and remain as warm as possible. Describing the inland taipan's behavior One of the most important things to understand about the inland taipan is that it is an extremely timid and shy animal that will always try to flee and hide rather than attack. As a result, if you make sure to always allow plenty of means of escape for a potential snake, you should remain safe. If it feels that it has no way of fleeing you, it will attack you. If it feels that there is no other option, it will attack you. If it can get away, it will flee faster than you would imagine. So, what should you do? Don't go poking in holes, don't follow a snake, and always keep an eye out.

How venomous is the most dangerous snake?

Seeing as inland taipans are extremely shy and rare, they do not present a particularly high risk to human life. Nevertheless, if you do somehow get bitten, then you're in big trouble. The inland taipan is the most venomous snake in the world, with one bite containing enough poison to kill over 100 people. This makes the inland taipan more deadly than the Indian cobra or any rattlesnake. Death by an inland taipan can be horrible, too, as its venom attacks the nervous system, paralyzing your breathing and destroying blood cells and muscle tissue as it progresses through your body.

The inland taipan might be the most dangerous snake, but it's not alone. © 123rf / Marsipanes

What to do if you are attacked by the world's most dangerous snake

Depending on the affected person's age and health, the symptoms of a snake bite from the inland taipan can differ. Beginning usually with painful redness and swelling, life-threatening respiratory paralysis, kidney failure, blood clotting and tissue damage are all likely to follow unless you receive quick medical attention. If you are bitten by an inland taipan, or any snake, do the following: Call the emergency services and tell them what has happened (911 in the US or 000/112 in Australia). Get to the hospital ASAP.

Stay as still as you possibly can to slow down blood flow. Rest and stay calm, even if it is hard.

Apply a pressure immobilization bandage (if you are hiking anywhere that might have snakes, you must take one with you).

Consult high-quality information available from relevant authorities for dangerous bites. In the case of the inland taipan, that would be information from health direct, an Australian Government website.

Complete basic first aid for bites. Keep in mind what the snake looked like and make sure not to wipe away any venom on your clothes, as it can be used to identify the snake for the purposes of administering antivenom. On top of that, do not apply a tourniquet, do not cut the wound, do not wash it, and never try to orally suck out the poison.

Important: The most important thing after a snake bite is to be level-headed and fast-acting, and to also keep the bitten person as still as you can. You want their blood flow to be as slow as possible so that it takes longer for the poison to take effect.

What is the most dangerous snake in the USA?

The Mojave rattlesnake is the most dangerous snake in the US due to its deadly venom. © IMAGO / agefotostock Found deep within the deserts of North America, in the southwest of the US and in Mexico, it is one of the most venomous snakes in the world. The Mojave rattlesnake is the most dangerous snake in the United States, and can kill very quickly. Usually found in high desert or lower mountain slopes, most Mojave rattlesnakes will be found in Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. Luckily for its human victims, while their venom is extremely deadly, if medical attention is given quickly then chances of survival are high. Mojave rattlesnakes grow to about 3.3 feet in length on average, with larger members of the species sitting at around 4.5 feet. They are incredibly beautiful snakes, with blue tongues and a pale green shine on their scales. These glittering green plates have lent them the name "Mojave greens" by some locals of the relevant areas.

