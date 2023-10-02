What is the oldest horse in the world?

Old Billy is the oldest horse in the world, but what should you know about his life, and the reason for his old age? We take a look at the world's oldest horse.

By Evan Williams, Tristan Mößmer

Brentwood, UK - The world's oldest horse has held its title for well over two hundred years, yet there is one horse who's coming for that title. What is the world's oldest horse right now, and why is it so old?



The oldest horse to ever live ended up being around for twice as old as the average horse. © 123RF/mgmig Horses live far longer than most people think, often exceeding even 30 years of age, growing to enormous sizes, and achieving many impressive things throughout their lives and careers. Is it so common, though, that a stallion gets so remarkably old that it could compete with Old Billy? So, who currently holds the animal world record for the oldest horse in the world? What horse is older than all the rest, and how does it compare to the oldest horse ever? What breeds of horses are longer living than the others?

What is the world's oldest horse?

While it hasn't been confirmed by Guinness World Records, Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary and a number of other sources, including the Daily Mail and The Horse, suggest that the most recent contender for the world's oldest horse was Shayne, who lived in Brentwood, Essex. A beautiful chestnut gelding, Shayne lived to be 51 years old until he passed away in 2013, having reached more than 120 in human years. There is currently no world record holder for the oldest horse alive today. As such, Shayne is the most recent holder of this record, though it was never confirmed by a particular authority. In response to his sad passing, Shayne's owner, Sue Burton, paid tribute to him, saying that he was "A happy horse, a lovely old boy, and we are proud to have known him... He was great to own, and we are delighted to have had him, and we shall miss him dearly." After retiring from service, Shayne lived at the Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary from April 2007 until his death, spending many happy years eating his fill of tasty food and lightly trotting around doing his own thing. While he spent most of his life in good health, he did suffer from mild arthritis. "He was such a lovely horse with a great character," said Sue Burton. "And he showed how good a horse of this age could look."

Horses used to be used on farms but, nowadays, they are mostly kept for recreation. © 123RF/Freeprod

Oldest horse ever

The oldest horse to ever live was, as declared by Guinness World Records, a Welsh cob shire horse mix called Old Billy. Born in 1760 and passing away in 1822, Old Billy lived until he was 62 years of age. He was a cold-blooded horse with a brown coat and a generous blaze. Bred by Edward Robinson and living most of his life in Woolston, a village in Lancashire, Old Billy served as a tow horse for most of his 62 years. In fact, this giant and gorgeous creature was used to pull ships upriver, working in the role for nearly 50 years. Of course, such horses are very rare and unnecessary nowadays. We imagine, though, that Old Billy was probably quite a catch in his day, giving his owners plenty of years without the need to breed a replacement. No other horse has likely given its owner this much value in all the years of horse history. It's truly extraordinary that he lived for so long, though, seeing that most horses live less than half that length of time and cold-blooded horses generally live shorter than warm-blooded horses.

What is the average life expectancy of a horse?