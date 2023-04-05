Animals get a helping hand across the road with new federal Wildlife Crossing Program

Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico - Local governments and Native American tribes will be able to tap into $350 million in infrastructure funds to level up their animal crossings along busy roads. Officials say the new projects will help prevent deadly collisions between wildlife and cars.

The US has announced funding for wildlife crossings! Some 200 people die each year in crashes with animals. © Screenshot/Twitter/Federal Highway Admin.

Why did the furry friend cross the road? To get to the other side!

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discussed the first-of-its-kind Wildlife Crossing Program on Tuesday during a visit to Santa Ana Pueblo on Tuesday, as reported by the Associated Press.

Buttigieg touted the program, which is part of a massive federal infrastructure plan, as an important step in preventing deadly crashes involving wild animals and vehicles.

New Mexico, he said, sees an average of about 900 crashes per year involving wildlife.

As Buttigieg explained, local governments and Native American tribes will be able to apply for some of the $350 million in grants earmarked specifically for wildlife crossings.