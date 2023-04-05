Animals get a helping hand across the road with new federal Wildlife Crossing Program
Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico - Local governments and Native American tribes will be able to tap into $350 million in infrastructure funds to level up their animal crossings along busy roads. Officials say the new projects will help prevent deadly collisions between wildlife and cars.
Why did the furry friend cross the road? To get to the other side!
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg discussed the first-of-its-kind Wildlife Crossing Program on Tuesday during a visit to Santa Ana Pueblo on Tuesday, as reported by the Associated Press.
Buttigieg touted the program, which is part of a massive federal infrastructure plan, as an important step in preventing deadly crashes involving wild animals and vehicles.
New Mexico, he said, sees an average of about 900 crashes per year involving wildlife.
As Buttigieg explained, local governments and Native American tribes will be able to apply for some of the $350 million in grants earmarked specifically for wildlife crossings.
Animal wildlife crossings are good for animals and the public
As the Federal Highway Administration noted in their tweet announcing that applications are open, this program "will make roads safer by ensuring wildlife can navigate their habitats without walking into traffic."
In other words, these crossings should protect drivers and wild things alike, by funding the creation of animal crossings along busy roads and warning signs for drivers.
The $350 million is the largest sum ever allocated to address vehicle and wildlife collisions, which, per the Associated Press, have been a problem since the federal government began funding highways.
Around 200 people reportedly die each year in crashes with animals.
More than $111 million in grants will be issued to bidders this year. Federal officials say this program will make conservation and public safety projects possible for communities that previously haven't had the funds in the past.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Twitter/Federal Highway Admin.