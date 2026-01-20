Australia "rattled" by spree of shark attacks after fourth incident in 48 hours

Limeburners Creek, Australia - Australia's state of New South Wales recorded it fourth shark attack in 48 hours after another surfer was bitten on Tuesday morning.

A fourth serious shark attack in 48 hours on the coast of New South Wales has Australians worried (file photos). © REUTERS

"A male surfer ... had an interaction with a bull shark and has been knocked off his board, his board has been bitten, there were multiple sharks in the water according to reports from other surfers in the water," NSW Surf Life Saving boss Steve Pierce told 2GB radio.

The attack, which only caused minor injuries, took place at Point Plomer in Limeburners Creek National Park, about 280 miles north of Sydney, where three shark attacks have taken place since Sunday.

A man suffered serious leg injuries after being mauled on Monday evening at North Steyne Beach, while earlier, a boy had his board chomped on by a shark at nearby Dee Why.

A 13-year-old was left fighting for his life after being attacked while swimming near Shark Beach on Sunday.

"I've never seen this," Pierce told 2GB, adding that the incidents "really rattled" the local community in the Northern Beaches.

"The water quality is so torbid with the amount of runoff. We've had an extraordinary amount of rain in this neck of the woods and every outlet is pushing dirty water straight out through the creeks into the water and this does really heighten risk of shark interactions because of the water," Pierce said.