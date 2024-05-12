Baby animal's species throws rescuers for a loop!

Phoenix, Arizona - An animal lover thought they had found a litter of abandoned kittens or puppies and took them to a shelter. But what kind of creature were they actually dealing with?

This cute little gray fox was collected by a concerned animal lover and taken into care as a precaution. © Screenshot/Facebook/Arizona Humane Society

As the Arizona Humane Society announced on Facebook last month, the little guys were not in distress at all.

Nor were they kittens or puppies, but a litter of cute gray foxes!

The animal rights activists immediately knew what to do and took the furry friends to a wildlife park, where they were raised and – as soon as they were old enough – released back into the wild.

But what should you actually do if you happen to stumble upon a litter of young four-legged friends?

"The best thing we can do is leave them for when their mama returns," Jennifer Armbruster of the Arizona Humane Society said.