Limpy the cat learns to use the potty in this adorable viral video!

What a well-behaved cat! Little Limpy is currently causing a lot of excitement online for his new special skill. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@limpycat

The reason for this is that Limpy doesn't go to the litter box anymore – instead, he uses the family's normal toilet, just like his owner.

Yes, you read that right, Limpy's owner has trained the kitty to go on the toilet like a human.

The cat's owner found Limpy on the street in 2014 – covered in dirt, malnourished, and with a badly injured paw.

He initially brought the animal some food outside every day, but after a while, he decided to take the cat in.

It took a while for Limpy to put aside his fear and get used to his new home, however.