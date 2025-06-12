Limpy the cat learns to use the potty in this adorable viral video!
What a well-behaved cat! Little Limpy is currently causing a lot of excitement online for his new special skill.
The reason for this is that Limpy doesn't go to the litter box anymore – instead, he uses the family's normal toilet, just like his owner.
Yes, you read that right, Limpy's owner has trained the kitty to go on the toilet like a human.
The cat's owner found Limpy on the street in 2014 – covered in dirt, malnourished, and with a badly injured paw.
He initially brought the animal some food outside every day, but after a while, he decided to take the cat in.
It took a while for Limpy to put aside his fear and get used to his new home, however.
Limpy the cat delights viewers with his toilet skills
The cat and his owner quickly became best friends, so it was time for the next step: the young man made it his mission to get Limpy used to going potty.
To do this, he ordered a set consisting of a plate that is placed under the toilet seat and filled with cat litter, so that the furry friend could use the toilet like a normal litter tray.
After Limpy came to grips with this, the plate could be adjusted so that a hole formed in the middle.
With each visit to the toilet, the hole became bigger – until Limpy finally went straight into the toilet.
Today, the cat only uses the toilet and no longer needs cat litter. A truly curious – but also useful – talent to be sure!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@limpycat