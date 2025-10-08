Bear sparks mayhem and injures shoppers after wandering into Japanese supermarket

Numata, Japan - An agitated bear roamed the aisles of a supermarket in central Japan, injuring two men and frightening shoppers in shocking scenes caught on video.

A 4.5-foot adult bear entered a supermarket in Numata, Gunma – north of Tokyo – on Tuesday and lightly injured a man in his 70s, as well as another in his 60s, regional police and fire officials said.

The store is close to mountainous areas, but has never had bears come near before, Hiroshi Horikawa, a management planning official at the grocery store chain, told AFP.

"It entered from the main entrance and stayed inside for roughly four minutes," he said.

"It almost climbed onto the fish case and damaged glass. In the fruits section, it knocked over a pile of avocados and stamped on them," he added.

The store's manager told local media that around 30 to 40 customers were inside at the time, and that the bear became frantic as it struggled to find the exit.

More and more wild bears have been spotted in Japan in recent years, even in residential areas, due to factors including a declining human population and climate change. Also on Tuesday, a farmer in Iwate region was scratched and bitten by a bear, accompanied by a cub, just outside his house.

Then on Wednesday, a man was found dead on a mountain in northern Iwate region after another suspected bear attack, according to public broadcaster NHK, which cited the police.