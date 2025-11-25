Fence-crossed lovers! Doggy besties dig a huge tunnel to reach one another in sweet "FURbidden friendship"

Tennessee - A hole in the fence? Probably not a reason for most residents to be happy. A pet owner was certainly not pleased at first when she caught her dog digging under their fence, but what she discovered there immediately changed her mind.

A pet owner was certainly not pleased at first when she caught her dog digging under their fence, but what she discovered there immediately changed her mind. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@missgemmalou

Gemma Lou the Pit Bull was making a mess of the backyard fence that day, and so her mom came over to see what was going on.

In a video posted by owner Sophia Rudy, you can see the dog eagerly digging deeper and deeper until... finally, a disembodied head emerged.

Fortunately, no horror movie discovery was to be made at this point – it was all done in the name of friendship.

Thanks to Gemma's hole, the neighbor's dog was now able to peek under the fence.

The black and white four-legged friend named Rocky would probably have liked to crawl straight to Gemma if the hole wasn't still too small to do so.

So far, only his snout has been able to fit through, and Gemma has given him lots of little kisses of encouragement.

Gemma also wanted to be close to her friend, as she made clear with heart-rending whimpers and a pleading look towards her mama.

"it's a FURbidden friendship," joked one commenter while the official account for Milk-Bone wrote, "my boss actually said u have to let them hang out now."