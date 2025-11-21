What the flock?! Man is caught smuggling live birds down his underpants in bizarre arrest

San Diego, California - This man learned the hard way that smuggling endangered animals across the border simply doesn't fly! Here's how the "soar" loser got caught.

When asked what was so big in his trousers, Jesse Agus Martinez (35) cheekily replied: "My penis." It's just a shame that the customs officers didn't buy this old wives' tale. © Screenshot/X/@SDCANews

This curious encounter at the US-Mexican border was recently reported by the public prosecutor's office in California.

A few weeks earlier, the US-born Jesse Agus Martinez was stopped at the Mexican border.

The customs officers noticed a strange "bulge" in the man's groin area and pulled him aside.

In a one-on-one interview, the 35-year-old claimed that the bulge was just his genitals – but the officers didn't let up that easily.

So Martinez had to strip bare, and, in fact, there was something else in his boxer shorts in addition to what one would normally expect to see.

Two small bags tumbled out of his underwear, containing two anaesthetized ivory parakeets (Eupsittula canicularis).

The US Fish and Wildlife Service was immediately informed, and the birds were taken to a nearby veterinary clinic. Apparently, the colorful birds belong to an endangered species.

Martinez's handcuffs clicked at the same moment.