Howard County, Marland - The Howard County Police Department in Maryland was called in when a kitten tried to scamper across the highway and got stuck in a car engine! Cats just might have nine lives, because this fur ball survived.

A kitten trying to cross the highway causes chaos! © Screenshot/Facebook/Howard County Police Department//Howard County Police Department

The Howard County Police Department took to Facebook to share the wild tale about a gray kitten that tried to cross the highway.

Per the post’s caption, the kitten had run across the road and somehow got stuck in a car engine. The law enforcement officers shared a video of PFC Chang Lee's body camera footage as he went to rescue the kitty.

In the clip, as officers approach the car, the motorist says the cat appears trapped in the car engine. No one is sure how it got in there!