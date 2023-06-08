Kitten trying to cross the highway causes chaos!
Howard County, Marland - The Howard County Police Department in Maryland was called in when a kitten tried to scamper across the highway and got stuck in a car engine! Cats just might have nine lives, because this fur ball survived.
The Howard County Police Department took to Facebook to share the wild tale about a gray kitten that tried to cross the highway.
Per the post’s caption, the kitten had run across the road and somehow got stuck in a car engine. The law enforcement officers shared a video of PFC Chang Lee's body camera footage as he went to rescue the kitty.
In the clip, as officers approach the car, the motorist says the cat appears trapped in the car engine. No one is sure how it got in there!
Officer Lee says he's "never been on a call like this!"
The poor kitten is terrified and meowing. As the officer tries to figure out how to grab the cat, it falls through the engine onto the ground.
Fortunately, officers managed to get their hands on the terrified feline, before it started running again, and take it to safety.
As Chang Lee walks away with the kitten tucked in the crook of his arm he says, "I've never been on a call like this. What in the world!"
The kitten was unharmed after it's run through traffic and is now at the Howard County Animal Control and adoption center.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Howard County Police Department//Howard County Police Department