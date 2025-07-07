Shelter cat constantly hides in her tree after heartbreaking return

Dania Beach, Florida - Ivy the cat is constantly hiding in her scratching post, but her shy behavior hides a sad truth.

Ivy the cat is struggling to adjust to the busy life of a shelter. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Humane Society of Broward County

Until recently, Ivy lived in a loving home, but when her owner had to move away to attend college, there was no more room for the shy feline.

And so, Ivy's new reality became an animal shelter cage with bars, surrounded by noise and lots of strange animals.

"Like many cats facing a major life change, Ivy was understandably shy at first," a shelter employee named Kaitlin told Newsweek.

"She finds comfort in her cat tree, and still spends a lot of time in it, especially when new people are around."

For a long time, the staff at the animal shelter in Florida didn't know what to do with Ivy.

Kaitlin explained that Ivy is the kind of cat who "picks and chooses when she wants to play or cuddle, but when she does, it's so sweet."

A video of Ivy's quiet life in her cat tree went viral on Facebook, and the shelter is hoping that her newfound fame will lead her to a new forever home!