Woman brings "spicy" foster kitten to meet loving adult cat: what happens next is simply magical!

Hobart, Australia - Does Poppy the cat have magical powers? A heartwarming video shows how the cat treats a new foster kitten with particular affection.

When Poppy started cuddling the little bundle of nerves, it became a very special moment. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@soccercatmom

Ashley Saldana was worried about her new foster kitten Sriracha, who was rescued from the streets as a stray.

The experienced cat rescuer, who takes care of scared and agitated shelter cats on a freelance basis, could barely calm the new addition down.

"I foster kittens and a couple weeks ago we got in 3 very scared and VERY hissy kittens. They were very skittish and didn't trust anyone," Saldana told Newsweek.

After a week of trying (and failing) to win Sriracha's trust, Ashley finally decided to introduce the kitten to her secret weapon – Poppy the cat.

"Poppy has a truly magical way with kittens; especially sick and/or scared/mean ones," the pet owner explained. "She is able to immediately calm and transform them… which is what you see here with our normally hissy foster kitten Sriracha."

In a viral clip on Instagram, you can see how the two particularly mismatched kitties meet.

Amazingly, as soon as Poppy starts looking after the little bundle of nerves, Sriracha visibly relaxes.