Woman brings "spicy" foster kitten to meet loving adult cat: what happens next is simply magical!
Hobart, Australia - Does Poppy the cat have magical powers? A heartwarming video shows how the cat treats a new foster kitten with particular affection.
Ashley Saldana was worried about her new foster kitten Sriracha, who was rescued from the streets as a stray.
The experienced cat rescuer, who takes care of scared and agitated shelter cats on a freelance basis, could barely calm the new addition down.
"I foster kittens and a couple weeks ago we got in 3 very scared and VERY hissy kittens. They were very skittish and didn't trust anyone," Saldana told Newsweek.
After a week of trying (and failing) to win Sriracha's trust, Ashley finally decided to introduce the kitten to her secret weapon – Poppy the cat.
"Poppy has a truly magical way with kittens; especially sick and/or scared/mean ones," the pet owner explained. "She is able to immediately calm and transform them… which is what you see here with our normally hissy foster kitten Sriracha."
In a viral clip on Instagram, you can see how the two particularly mismatched kitties meet.
Amazingly, as soon as Poppy starts looking after the little bundle of nerves, Sriracha visibly relaxes.
"Sriracha's first meeting with Poppy was more than I could have ever dreamed of," Ashley wrote enthusiastically in the Instagram caption. "Hearing her first purrs was a truly magical experience."
Poppy has since worked her magic on several more grumpy kittens, who have all become much calmer and more social after regular meetings with the foster mama cat.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@soccercatmom