Animal workers find mystery box with a kitten surprise that breaks hearts

Nottingham, UK - Employees of the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Center recently discovered a cardboard box on top of a trash can. They thought it was garbage – until they heard the startling cries of baby cats .

Three kittens were found in a cardboard box that was tapped shut and set on top of a trash can! © Facebook/Screenshot/RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre

Shelter workers almost ignored a cardboard box put out with the trash, when they suddenly heard desperate little meows.

They shared the story of the surprising and heartbreaking find on Facebook.

"As we carefully opened up this small cardboard box, out peered three pairs of wide and bewildered eyes."

Inside the cardboard box were three abandoned kittens, and the babies were pretty shaken up. The box had been "tightly taped up."

"These precious little ones are lucky to have been found before they overheated and suffocated or got mistaken for rubbish," their rescuers said.