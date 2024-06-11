Cat adorably crashes its mom's workout video to viral results

This cat decided that it wanted to be the star of the show for its owner's homemade workout video! What do you think – did the kitty steal the spotlight?

This cat decided that it wanted to be the star of the show for its owner's homemade workout video! What do you think – did the kitty steal the spotlight? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@fiokarin

A video from TikTok user @fiokarin has gone viral with the on-screen text, "Me thinking I'm filming a nice home workout video... Also my cat:"

The post, which has garnered a whopping 856,400 views and counting, shows a woman doing leg lifts in her apartment for a simple workout taping...

Her cat, however, had different ideas.

The cat can be seen jumping up and down in the background of its poor owner's footage.

But what the woman may have feared would ruin her video actually made it insanely popular among TikTok users!

"I can't deal with the little jumping paws," wrote one fan in the comments section of the video.

"Your cat is also doing a workout," quipped another.

A third simply wrote, "HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY."

Viewers can't seem to understand what might have been going on in the mind of this infectiously excitable cat, but either way – they love it!