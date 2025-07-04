Unrepentant cat burglar strikes again (and again and again) in hilarious viral video

Long Island, New York - Criminal mastermind Loki the cat has gone viral – and even nabbed a Webby Award nomination – for his adorable antics!

Criminal mastermind Loki the cat has gone viral – and even nabbed a Webby Award nomination – for his adorable antics! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lokidoestricks

Three years ago, Danielle DeMarco decided to get a second kitty like her super-easy-care cat Diesel.

The new cat, Loki, has a very different temperament from his calmer counterpart, however.

The furry friend runs riot to his heart's content, especially in the kitchen.

Whether it's the last slice of pizza that Loki steals or numerous other bags, he always finds something at his favorite soon-to-be crime scene.

If necessary, the cat will rummage through the cupboards or even the garbage can.

Of course, the kitty's mischief is not location-specific – he's an equal opportunity rascal!