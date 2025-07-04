Unrepentant cat burglar strikes again (and again and again) in hilarious viral video
Long Island, New York - Criminal mastermind Loki the cat has gone viral – and even nabbed a Webby Award nomination – for his adorable antics!
Three years ago, Danielle DeMarco decided to get a second kitty like her super-easy-care cat Diesel.
The new cat, Loki, has a very different temperament from his calmer counterpart, however.
The furry friend runs riot to his heart's content, especially in the kitchen.
Whether it's the last slice of pizza that Loki steals or numerous other bags, he always finds something at his favorite soon-to-be crime scene.
If necessary, the cat will rummage through the cupboards or even the garbage can.
Of course, the kitty's mischief is not location-specific – he's an equal opportunity rascal!
Loki the cat is a criminal with a heart of gold
"Loki is mischievous, energetic, smart (as he knows so many tricks), and just loves to cause trouble," the New Yorker told Newsweek in an interview.
"But he gets away with all his antics by being extremely sweet and lovable."
This is probably also due to the fact that the cat is far from being a one-hit wonder, with viral hits being just as much a part of his repertoire as pranks.
"One of the most-shocking things he did happens to be our most-viral video – it has over 125 million views on Instagram and was nominated for a Webby Award in 2024. That video is how several news outlets started referring to him as the most chaotic cat on the internet," the cat owner explained.
"I often joke that he is an internationally recognized criminal because of all the attention that video received," DeMarco added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lokidoestricks