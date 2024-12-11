Kitten gets adorable piano lesson in viral TikTok post: "this is so tom & jerry coded"

The first "piano lesson" for a curious little cat made numerous viewers on the Internet laugh at the kitty's adorable antics!

© Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ellen.moffatt

Cats are inquisitive creatures, so it's perhaps not surprising that this one wanted to know what pianos are all about.

Not content to just sit back and listen, Cricket the kitten climbed onto the piano to investigate the sound more closely.

The dramatic melody being played by the maestro made the cat flinch several times, however!

Ellen Moffatt filmed the cute scene and posted it on TikTok where it went quickly viral at 14.1 million views and counting!

"Cricket's first piano lesson went GREAT," Ellen wrote in the caption of her clip.

Commenters pointed out how the cat's reaction looked like something from a cartoon.

"this is so tom & jerry coded," one commenter wrote, while countless others echoed the sentiment.

"This is like a scene out of a Disney movie - the music, the reactions are perfect," commented a second TikTok user as another wrote, "Telling my kids this was aristocats."