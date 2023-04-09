Big house cats: What are the biggest cat breeds?

If you're looking to get a big house cat, there are a lot of great options to look at. Here are five of the largest cat breeds in the world to help you choose.

By Evan Williams

Giant cats are some of the cutest domestic pets you can get, even if they do take up a bit too much space. What are some of the biggest cat breeds in the world, and are they just as healthy as their smaller cousins?

Some of the biggest cat breeds in the world are the sweetest and happiest. © Unsplash/Aleksei Zaitcev Everyone loves a chunky kitty! They're perfect for cuddling, wonderful as pillows, and (hopefully) incredibly fun to play with. These gentle beasts bring joy to the hearts of children and adults alike, and are certainly a quirk and a half. What type of house cat should you choose, though, and is there anything you should know? In this cat guide, TAG24 will take a look at five of the biggest cat breeds in the world, breaking down everything you need to know about each one. We then take a look at whether there's any credence to the myth that large cats live shorter lives.

Top 5 large domestic cat breeds: List

Out of all the domestic cat breeds in the world, these are five of the sweetest, cutest, most interesting and more importantly, the biggest! Giant house cats should be celebrated as not only cuddly creatures, but in many cases clever, strong, and kind ones, too. Are you thinking of buying a larger kitty? We can't blame you! These five big house cats are not necessarily the biggest breeds in the world, but they are some of the most popular cats that are above-average in size. Let's take a look.

The savannah is a big house cat that look like a cheetah

Savannah cats are some of the biggest house cats in the world. © Imago/Blickwinkel The Savannah is one of the most beautiful, and one of the newest, cat breeds in the world. A cross between domestic cats and the wild servals of sub-Saharan Africa, these huge yet gorgeous beasties only emerged in the late 20th century. They can grow to be insanely large, with Savannahs generally weighing around 20 pounds and standing more than 15 inches from the ground. Emerging in the 1980s, Savannahs were only registered as a new breed of cat in 2001, making it one of the world's newest domestic cats. It has become hugely popular due to its distinctive spotted coat, which is reminiscent of wild felines such as cheetahs, tigers and, of course, servals.

Ragdolls are a popular type of big house cat

Ragdolls are wonderful, giant cats, with a big soul and a naughty temperament. © Unsplash/Husqqqy Ragdolls are large, luxurious cats, with distinctive white fur and bandit mask patches around their eyes that simply couldn't be cuter. These fluffy fellows are friendly, great as a family pets, and are often known as "dog-like cats". They're cuddly, constantly want your attention, and we aren't complaining! A giant and beautiful kitty, the humble ragdoll has a size proportional to its personality. Generally growing to 8–9 pounds in weight and around 10 inches in height, there are few cats more capable of a nice cuddle than a ragdoll. The only problem? Well, they match their size and personality with naughtiness. Keep your food out of reach – those bandit eyes are no coincidence!

Big house cats like domestic shorthairs are incredibly distinctive

Domestic shorthair kittens are unbelievably cute, but boy they have some growing ahead of them! © imago/Panthermedia Domestic shorthairs are incredibly iconic and well-known kitties that are a variation of the traditional English cat. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, coats and colors, and can grow to be rather large or equally rather small. Indeed, these beautiful cats are incredibly versatile in the physical form they take. Particularly big breeds of domestic shorthair, like the British shorthair, can become incredibly large and seriously heavy. For instance, the example we just mentioned sometimes grow to 17 pounds in weight. They have varied personalities but, as their breed name suggests, they generally make great pets.

The highlander is another popular big house cat

Highlanders are big, strong cats that have an intense hunting spirit. © IMAGO/agefotostock The highlander, which is also sometimes known as the highland lynx, is a shorthair cat that takes its look from a combination of the desert lynx and jungle curl. They are some of the biggest domestic cats out there and, much like the Savannah, are remarkably new members of the kitty family. Often weighing around 18–20 pounds, highlanders tower above many other cats. That goes double due to the fact that these giant kitties love to climb and are extremely active, resulting in a habit of sitting above their humans and developing rather strong and efficient muscles.

Is the biggest domestic cat breed the Maine Coon?

Maine Coons are famous for being absolutely massive cats. © imago/McPHOTO The battle for biggest cat in the world is generally fought between the Savannah cat and the Maine Coon, hence their placement at the top and bottom of this list respectively. Whoever takes the ultimate prize, the Maine Coon is certainly one of the biggest, fluffiest, and sweetest cats in the world. Often weighing in at over 20 pounds and towering above most other cats in terms of height, these giant beasties stalk the halls of their home, on a constant search for smooching, love, and cuddles. These beautifully big house cats make wonderful pets, and are incredibly affectionate towards children in particular.

Do the biggest cat breeds in the world live longer?

Much like in dogs, bigger cats do not seem to live longer than small cats. In fact, it is quite the opposite. In general, bigger cats will have shorter lives than smaller cats, due in part to their heavier weight (causing issues such as arthritis), and other physiological factors that reduce their ability to stay healthy. Interestingly, though, the difference between life expectancy between big cats and small cats is significantly less than it is between equivalent doggos. While there is an equivalence, it is not particularly significant, and in general, life expectancy is the same no matter the cat's size or shape.

There are some extra large cat breeds out there...