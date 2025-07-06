Sweet treat or berry dangerous: Can cats eat strawberries?

TAG24 explains whether cats are allowed to eat strawberries. Find out how many strawberries cats can eat per day.

By Clara Danneberg, Steffi Feldman

Red, juicy, and sugary sweet: strawberries are a real treat for the human taste buds! For this reason, cat owners might come up with the idea of offering cats strawberries to eat. But is it safe for kitties to eat the fruit?

This cat guide explains whether cats are allowed to eat strawberries. © 123RF/serebrova Anyone who likes to eat strawberries and has a cat will certainly have wondered whether the sweet little fruits would also taste good to a house cat. If you give a cat a strawberry, you can usually observe how the kitty sniffs it with interest, plays with it, or even nibbles on it. Are strawberries perhaps even healthy for cats? Cats Woman brings "spicy" foster kitten to meet loving adult cat: what happens next is simply magical! Cats Cats prefer to sleep on their left side for this fascinating scientific reason As many foods that taste delicious to humans are poisonous to cats, strawberries should also be eaten with caution. TAG24 explains whether cats are allowed to eat strawberries and if so, how many.

Are strawberries poisonous for cats?

In principle, it is not a bad thing if your cat eats a strawberry, as neither the leaves and fruit bodies nor the plant itself contain any substances that are poisonous to cats. However, if your cat is keen on strawberries, you still need to be careful. As with many types of fruit, the quantity is crucial. If a cat eats too many strawberries, this can have a negative effect on its digestion and well-being.

Why do cats like to eat strawberries?

Cats are pure carnivores and, although fruit and vegetables are not part of their natural diet, cats find many foods that their cat parents eat interesting.

However, strawberries taste different to cats than they do to humans. As cats only have 500 taste buds compared to the 9,000 of a human, they cannot taste sweetness. For this reason, any form of sugar is pointless for cats. Rather, it is the smell and appearance of the fruit that arouses the interest of cats and makes them curious to sniff at and nibble on. If a cat likes the taste and texture, it will eat more strawberries.

It is possible that cats become curious about the taste of strawberries because of their smell and appearance. © 123RF/gioiaphoto

Should cats eat strawberries?

Strawberries are quite popular because they not only taste good, but also contain a small amount of fat, hardly any carbohydrates, and relatively few calories compared to other fruits. These properties make strawberries an easily digestible fruit snack for cats if they eat them in small quantities. Although the nutrients contained in strawberries – e.g. vitamin C, folic acid, and potassium – are good for a creature's health, the additional nutrients are unnecessary for cats. Ideally, a cat's needs are completely covered by its food. If a cat consumes too many vitamins and trace elements, this can be harmful. The fructose contained in strawberries should also not be underestimated. If a cat regularly eats strawberries, this can promote diabetes and tooth decay. If the cat's health is already impaired, it should not eat strawberries.

How many strawberries can cats eat?

If your cat is interested in strawberries, you should not offer it more than two a day and you should also avoid giving it strawberries for long periods of time. Kittens, cats with diabetes, and cats with sensitive digestive systems should completely avoid eating the fruit.

Tip: If you want to give your cat strawberries, you should wash them thoroughly and use organic produce to avoid toxic pesticide residues.

Cats should not eat more than two strawberries a day and only for a short time. © 123RF/remains