Can cats eat blueberries?

If you have a cat with a sweet tooth who is partial to a plate of fruit, you might have wondered whether it's safe for your feline friends to eat blueberries.

Can you give your cat blueberries and how much is it allowed to eat? © 123rf/splitov27

Cats are pure carnivores, so the proportion of meat in their diet should be around 95%.

Not every type of fruit and vegetable is harmful to cats per se, but special care should be taken.

That's because eating food that contains sugar increases a cat's risk of diabetes.

Apples, bananas, pears, and the like contain too much sweet stuff, and even small amounts of grapes and raisins can cause symptoms of poisoning.

However, there are also some low-sugar fruits that are usually safe for cats to eat.

So what about blueberries and their Eurasian cousins, bilberries?