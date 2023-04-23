Black cat breeds: What breeds of black cats are there, and why are they unlucky?

There are many, many breeds of black cat, but what makes them so unlucky? TAG24 takes a look at black cat breeds, which are best, and why they are so maligned.

By Evan Williams

Black cats are frightening to many people, but are they actually dangerous? It's time to take a look at the many black cat breeds that inhabit our Earth. What's the deal: are they truly evil?

Black cats are much-maligned, but do they deserve this fear? © Unsplash/Agape Trn The sad reality that any black cat needs to contend with is that it has become a symbol for witchcraft, evil, and misfortune. Of course, this is absolute rubbish, but many kitties suffer from this falsehood. Could it be that some black cat breeds are to blame for these mistruths? In this cat guide, TAG24 will take a look at some of the best black cat breeds out there. Why do people think they're not to be trusted, and what else is there to know? Let's find out!

Why are black cats unlucky?

Superstitions surrounding black cats are said to have originated in Ancient Egypt, where felines were worshiped as gods. Indeed, cats have appeared throughout many different mythologies and can be looked at as park of Greek or even Norse lore as well. Ultimately, humans have been obsessed with cats for millennia. Moving forward in time, cats became associated directly with Satan and witchcraft in medieval Europe, where the superstition eventually narrowed to being about black cats in particular, not just the cats of so-called witches. The idea was that black cats were agents of evil and were seen as tiny demonic terrors and often hunted down. In North America, Puritan colonists brought these beliefs and prejudices to what would eventually become the USA. Having stayed in America now for several hundred years, this fear of black cats has become part of the cultural zeitgeist.

Let's be clear: Seeing as the stereotype that black cats are unlucky is based on an ancient fear of witchcraft, and witchcraft is clearly not real, this belief is simply folk lore and doesn't hold any weight over reality.

All black cat breeds

There are many, many black cat breeds out there in the world, and hundreds of variants on each individual breed as well. Considering this, we're not going to list every black cat, nor every variant. Remember to think less about getting yourself a fancy breed, and more about what's cute, cuddly, friendly, inexpensive, and ethical. In other words – check out the shelter first! Here is a list of the most popular and well-known black cat breeds: Bombay

British Shorthair

Cornish Rex

Japanese Bobtail

Maine Coon

Norwegian Forest Cat

Persian

Siberian

Sphinx

Just so you know: Many of the cat breeds in this list can also be found in a variety of different colors. They may often be found as black as night, but a cat like the Maine Coon can also be white, or another color.

Best black cat breeds

Black cats are often overlooked by families wanting to adopt a fluffy little fellow for their home. It's a bit bizarre, especially when you consider that these little dudes are some of the most beautiful animals you'll ever see. They are like tiny panthers – what's not to love? It's even more noticeable that certain black cat breeds are more popular than others. Of course, there are the likes of the Maine Coon, but they are popular enough. Instead, we're going to look at a couple of the most well-known kitties that happen to (generally) be black. What are the most popular black cats? Bombay: Possibly the most famous and well-known domestic black cat is the Bombay, which is an American Shorthair (black, of course) and Burmese mix. They are some of the prettiest and sleekest kitties in the world, with a shiny black coat that makes them look like small panthers. Persian: While Persian cats do, indeed, come in many colors and shades, their most famous variant (and most popular) is definitely black. It is uncertain where these tiny fellows originate, but our best guess is that they were exported to the west from Afghanistan and Iran during the 19th century. They are unbelievably fluffy and often feature a flat face. Siberian: Also a breed that comes in a variety of coat colors and shades, the Siberian is a cat that has existed within Russia for a very, very long time. With a mane-like beard and a naughtiness unique to its temperament, the Siberian is a popular and beautiful black cat. Just keep your food out of reach, okay? We haven't covered every single black cat breed, nor have we covered all the popular ones, but fear not: there are many other black cats out there worthy of respect and recognition. Just remember, none of them are evil!

Many black cat breeds can make friendly, cute, and loving pets. © Unsplash/Clément Falize

How much do black cats cost?

As with any cat, it depends entirely on the breed you are adopting and where you are adopting it from. Bombay cats, for example, are relatively (but not seriously) expensive, often coming in at around $500 USD. Cats adopted from a pet shop or breeder will likely cost a lot more money, especially if it is a specialty breed. In general, it is a good idea to adopt a cat from a shelter. This is both better in terms of providing a beautiful disadvantaged kitty with a loving home, and for the wallet as well. Keep in mind, though, that cats adopted from a shelter sometimes come with an assortment of health issues that could cost a lot of money to resolve.

How long do black cats live?

Black cats do not generally live any longer, or any shorter, than any other cat type. © Unsplash/Jayalekshman SJ There is no major discrepancy between the average lifespan of a cat and the average lifespan of a black cat. Again, there are differences between different breeds (and, as a result, certain black cats will live remarkably long), so it mostly depends on certain attributes that result in certain cats having shorter or longer lives. In general, black cats will live to be around 15 years old. Some will live to be as old as 20, and others will die tragically young. With the average cat life lasting between 12 and 15 years, this shows that there is not much of a difference.

Black cats come in all shapes and sizes!