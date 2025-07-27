Is it safe for cats to eat oatmeal?

How healthy is oatmeal for cats? Find out which ingredients are useful, when caution is advised, and how to feed your kitty correctly.

By Nele Fischer, Steffi Feldman

Most people are aware that not all healthy foods are suitable for cat diets. But what about oatmeal – is oatmeal healthy or harmful for cats to eat?

Can cats eat oatmeal? What are the restrictions? © Collage: 123RF/zmeika, 123RF/galsand2 For many people, oatmeal has long been part of a healthy breakfast, so it's natural to wonder how well a similar breakfast would be tolerated by our house cats. Cats are actually carnivores, and their metabolism is designed for animal proteins. However, oatmeal for cats is not quite so far-fetched. Whether as part of a light diet or as a supplementary snack – under certain circumstances, oatmeal makes perfect sense in a cat's diet. But before you jump in and prepare your pet a portion of oatmeal, you should know the effects and risks. Find out everything you need to know about oatmeal in relation to cats.

Can cats eat oatmeal?

As it is not a poisonous food for cats, oatmeal can be eaten by cats – but not without restrictions. To a certain extent and under certain conditions, oatmeal is suitable for carnivores. But just because oatmeal is not poisonous for cats does not mean that it is healthy for them. You should therefore be aware of the positive and negative effects.

Is oatmeal good for cats?

Ingredients Oat flakes contain nutrients such as vitamins (especially B vitamins) and vegetable protein, minerals, and fiber. However, most of these are hardly usable by cats and should therefore never replace conventional cat food. Only the fiber they contain can have a positive effect.

Cats can hardly utilize the nutrients in oatmeal, so food with animal proteins is important to their overall diet. © 123RF/zhannaz

Digestive support Oatmeal aids digestion and helps with constipation. It can also have a calming effect on the gastrointestinal system and can therefore be used as a light diet for short-term diarrhea. However, excessive consumption can also cause even more diarrhea or flatulence. If symptoms persist for several days, you should always consult a vet. For overweight cats While oatmeal is filling, it also contains carbohydrates that cats do not need. If used selectively, it can be fed to overweight cats, but it can also promote obesity. Before using oatmeal as a supplementary food, it is better to discuss its inclusion in the diet with a vet.

Risks: How harmful is oatmeal for cats?

Digestive problems: If consumed in excess, the high levels of fiber and carbohydrates are difficult to digest, so oatmeal is not always beneficial, but can also cause digestive problems. Deficiency symptoms: If the actual, species-appropriate food is replaced if the intake is too high, deficiency symptoms can also occur. Intolerance: In addition, allergic reactions are sometimes observed and gluten intolerance is suspected, although this has not yet been proven to occur in cats. With dry oatmeal in particular, there is also a risk that the cat may choke on it.

In addition to obesity, too much oatmeal can cause digestive disorders. © 123RF/dennisvdwater

How much oatmeal can cats eat?

In general, cereals should never make up a full meal, but should only cover about 10% of it at most. After all, cats are carnivores and depend on animal proteins. If your furry friend is not yet used to oatmeal, start by giving them a maximum of one tablespoon of oatmeal – softened in two tablespoons of water – to eat and see how they tolerate it. If too much oatmeal or unsuitable oatmeal has been fed by mistake, you should observe your four-legged friend for a few hours and consult a vet if there are signs of stomach pain or diarrhea. As a rule, it is sufficient to feed your cat one to two tablespoons of oatmeal per week, which corresponds to around 10 to 20 grams.

Cats can tolerate a maximum of two tablespoons of oatmeal per week. © 123RF/nehopelon

How can cats eat oatmeal?

Apart from the small quantities, you should also pay attention to the correct oat flakes and processing when feeding. These are suitable oat flakes for cats: tender flakes

melting flakes (especially for cats with dental problems)

natural: without sugar, salt, spices

organic quality (without harmful substances) Preparing oat flakes for cats The oat flakes should be soaked in water at a ratio of 1:2. Milk is not suitable for this, as cats are usually lactose intolerant and could have digestive problems as a result.

Cats can eat oats without any milk, sugar, salt, or spices. © 123RF/atlasfoto

