Cat's hilarious obsession with bananas delights TikTok

In a viral video making the rounds on TikTok, an inexplicably banana-obsessed cat gets woken up by the almost imperceptible sound of his owner opening his favorite fruit.

In a viral video on TikTok, an inexplicably banana-obsessed cat gets woken up out of a dead sleep by the almost imperceptible sound of his owner opening his favorite fruit. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jacquelinesvlog

Cats are known to fear long-shaped produce – usually cucumbers – theoretically because they look like snakes.

This is not the case for TikTok user Jacqueline's kitty, however!

"OK, my cat is asleep right now, but he is obsessed with bananas and every time I open one, he'll like sprint to the kitchen," the pet owner says in her now-viral video.

"He loves banana so much," she coos, as he's seen sniffing the fruit even while in a dead sleep and promptly "freaks out."

"I let him lick the peel," Jacqueline adds.

Commenters fell in love immediately, and were mystified that he could hear the banana opening so quietly.

"How did he hear that?? It didn't even make a sound!" one TikToker wrote.

"I too love banana," another wrote.

Many eagle-eyed users noticed the cat was in fact sleeping with a banana plush toy before he was woken up by the real deal.



"Not him sleeping with a banana pillow," a viewer commented, with another saying, "The fact that he also sleeps with a banana is precious."

The video has over 291,000 views and 42,000 likes and counting.