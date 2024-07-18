Cat breeds with big ears: Top 10

There are many adorable cats in the world, many sporting ears as impressive as can be. Which cat breeds have the biggest ears in the business? Let's find out.

By Clara Danneberg, Evan Williams

With huge ears that spread out from the top of their gorgeous faces, our feline friends are often the most beautiful when their listeners are pointed up into the air. Which cat breeds have the biggest ears? Let's find out.

Many of our wonderful cats feature huge and impressive ears. © 123RF/Ivonnewierink Your cat's beautiful ears are more than just stunning pieces of air sitting atop their round heads, they are sensory organs far more powerful than the pathetic floppy things which sit on either side of our skulls. Of course, the size of a cat's ears do vary between breeds, with different cats sporting different levels of sensory endowment. Which cat breeds feature the biggest and most impressive ears? We've chosen our top 10 favorites!

Top 10 cat breeds with big ears

Every cat has ears, but not all cats have impressively sized listeners. Some cats feature such impressively large hearing spikes that they look reminiscent of bats or goblins. That's not to malign their looks, of course, but it is a simple and irrefutable fact that some cats are made to look particularly unique due to their enormous and impressive ears. So which breeds have the biggest ears, which breeds hear better than all the rest, and which breeds will suit those of us looking for the Batman of cats? It's a difficult question, so we've chosen ten to take a look at.

Oriental shorthairs feature extraordinarily impressive ears. © 123RF/Vittoriache

10. Oriental shorthair

The Oriental shorthair features some of the most striking and large bat-like ears in all of feline kind. Descended from the Siamese, these big cats have elongated faces with wide eyes and a very angular jaw. There are few cats that even come close to being similar to the talkative and curious Oriental shorthair, a cat that lives well past 15 years and is famous for being intelligent, playful, lively, and talkative – few kitties love humans more than these.

9. Serengeti cat

The Serengeti cat is a mix of the Bengal and oriental shorthair. © 123RF/Serkucher With huge ears, the Serengeti is underappreciated, relatively unknown, and incredibly friendly. Featuring quizzical eyes and incredibly soft and fluffy fur, these beautiful cats are talkative, self-confident, incredibly open, and endlessly friendly. If there are any cats more likely to be shy and unstoppable in equal measure, we'll eat our shoes, but try not to get your hopes up too high – these are some of the most expensive breeds out there.

8. Savannah cat

Savannah cats can be a little troublesome, but they are endlessly lovely. © 123RF/Hennadiinaumov Savannahs are famous for their size, but actually have heads that are quite small and round. When compared to such facial features, the ears of a Savannah become ever-the-more impressive. Sticking up far towards the heavens, these extraordinary ears are equally extraordinary when it comes to listening. The Savannah is a difficult cat to deal with sometimes, needing a lot of exercise and attention on an everyday basis. This is certainly not a cat for apartments, but it is a cat for cuddles and companionship.

7. Abyssinian

The Abyssinian is incredibly inquisitive and interested in the world, and its ears help with that. © 123RF/Delobol The Abyssinian cat breed originated in the jungles of South East Asia and has been systematically bred since the 19th century. These slender, long-legged athletics are some of the most wonderful cats out there and very difficult to ignore when they walk into a room. Abyssinians are not famous only for their giant ears, though, as they are also unbelievably intelligent, playful, and people-oriented. What's not to love?

6. Domestic shorthair

Domestic shorthairs are some of the most beautiful cats in the world. © Unsplash/Bella Pisani The domestic shorthair, or tabby cat, is quite possibly the most popular and most common cat type out there, largely due to its status as a mixture of many different breeds. As such, a domestic shorthair could have very disappointing ears, or could have incredibly impressive ears, it just depends on genetics. If they have big ears, though, your humble tabby will never fail to make you endlessly happy and proud to be the owner of a gorgeous kitty.

5. Sphynx cat

The large ears of the Sphynx are, apart from its hairless skin, its most unique feature. © 123RF/liudmilachernetska One of the most unusual and affectionate cat breeds is the Sphynx, which originated as a mutation of a common domestic cat and took its name from the ancient Egyptian statue. These strange cats have clearly been around for a while, and generally elicit a mixed reception that ranges from apprehension to adoration. Considered by many to be an unethical cat breed, the Sphynx is a famous kitty with ears like an absolute champion. I mean, why else would it have been named after such an iconic statue?

4. Cornish rex

Due to the Cornish rex's triangular head, its ears are even more impressive. © 123RF/Anastas2018 The Cornish rex is famous for looking quite similar to the dachshund dog breed, with short legs, a wedge-shaped skull, large eyes, and incredibly soft fur. Great as an indoor or apartment cat, the Cornish rex is a warm and friendly breed. They are lively, happy, playful, affectionate, and intelligent cats that look absolutely stunning while behaving like angels. To make matters even cuter, the Cornish rex features some of the most impressive ears in the business.

3. Devon rex

If you get a Devon rex, prepare yourself for an active and playful kitty. © 123RF/Utopija The Devon rex is famous for its incredibly massive ears, mainly because they so starkly contrast with its short coat. Very sensitive to the cold, these are cats that do best if kept inside where it is warm, but you can still expect them to be playful, active, and curious about the world around them. Few cats are as cuddly and live as long if treated well and kept in good health. Ultimately, the Devon rex is one of those ultimate cat breeds that you expect to only find in textbooks – they're just that great!

2. Ocicat

The ocicat is a truly remarkable and beautiful big-eared cat. © 123RF/Catchyimages If you have never heard of the ocicat before, don't worry too much, they are incredibly rare and quite unknown. Yet for a cat so underappreciated, these natural beauties sport an endlessly impressive set of ears. With some of the biggest ears in the business, the ocicat asserts itself with strength and a good amount of self-confidence and curiosity. They are playful, friendly, happy, and covered in soft and pretty fur that's beginning to be smooched.

1. Siamese

Few cats are as famous and iconic for their ears than the Siamese. © 123RF/Esindeniz One of the world's most famous cat breeds, Siamese cats are famous for their giant ears. While not their most iconic feature (that accolade would go to their fur coloring and bright blue eyes), the Siamese is a gorgeous and happy little munchkin that can bring all sorts of personality traits to the table. They are intelligent, curious, extroverted, people-oriented, and affectionate, and are a great kitty to get if you want to end up with more than one cat. Siamese cats are, quite obviously, the greatest big-eared cats out there.