Cat microchips: Why to get your cat microchipped, and how much does it cost?

Are you looking to get your cat microchipped? TAG24 takes you through why it's important to microchip your cat, how it works, and how much it costs to get done.

By Evan Williams, Judith Wagner

It can be incredibly frightening when your cat runs away and disappears, especially if it isn't wearing a collar. For many, getting your cat microchipped is the answer to this problem. Here's what you need to know.



It's incredibly important to have your cat microchipped. © Collage: 123RF/Luckybusiness/Ivonnewierink Microchipping your cat is a fantastic layer of security and protection, especially if you can't keep your kitty in a collar. Some people find it a little frightening, though, and are unsure about whether it's really necessary to get their cat microchipped. Does it cause health issues? Is it safe? In this cat guide, TAG24 will take you through why you should get your cat microchipped. What is a cat microchip, why are they important, what should you consider, and how much will it cost? Let's take a look.

What is a cat microchip?

A microchip is a small device that is implanted into the skin of your cat that can be scanned by vets or animal shelter workers as a form of identification. Often referred to as a "transponder identification," these small chips are around half an inch across and can only be activated and used by professionals. They are meant as a backup form of identification if a cat loses its collar and goes missing. The idea is that if the cat ends up in the pound or in the hands of a vet, the chip can be scanned, the cat identified, and its owners contacted. It's a safety feature that is compulsory in many states and many countries, and can be implemented by most veterinarians. It's important that if you own a cat, that kitty has been registered properly, microchipped, and fixed. This all needs to be done generally before the cat is fully grown, in the first few months of its life.

Why should you get your cat microchipped?

There are a variety of benefits and disadvantages to microchipping, but overall it is considered a perfectly safe and incredibly useful service that will keep your cat safe. The main reason, of course, is to provide an easy method of identification if your cat runs away. Not all kitties like to wear collars, after all, so it's a good idea. As always, there are those who speak out against microchips in cats. They generally speak out from a place of ignorance, with disadvantages that don't generally make a lot of sense. It is always best to weigh both sides in an argument, though, as there are pros and cons to everything. Let's take a look at the benefits and disadvantages of cats getting microchipped. What makes it so important, and why are some people so against it?

Microchipping your cat means that it can be identified if it gets lost. © IMAGO/agefotostock

Benefits of microchips in cats

Microchips are incredibly important and useful things for cats and owners alike. They provide a safety net if the worst happens and your kitty runs away, and they're ultimately a painless procedure that won't even take up much of your time. All-in-all, they are much recommended. Here are the biggest advantages that come from microchipping your cat: Location: If your cat runs away and gets picked up by a stranger, the chip can be used to identify it and relay its location to you. Fancier microchips can also act as a GPS, but that is exceedingly rare.

Fun fact: There are even cat flaps and food bowls that'll only open when it recognizes your cat's microchip. Isn't that just insanely cool?

Disadvantages of microchips in cats

There are basically no real disadvantages to microchipping your cat, it is safe, doesn't hurt, and provides a critical service that makes your cat a lot safer. There are, however, myths that people like to spin about microchipping. These ideas are largely founded in falsehoods and also ignorance. Let's talk about them for a bit. Here are a few reasons why people don't like microchips in cats Ignorance: Some people don't understand how transponder identification works and worry about the safety of their kitty. This is fair enough, every responsible cat owner should worry about their feline friend, but unnecessary as microchips are completely safe.

Some people don't understand how transponder identification works and worry about the safety of their kitty. This is fair enough, every responsible cat owner should worry about their feline friend, but unnecessary as microchips are completely safe. Chips getting dislodged: Others worry that the chip could somehow wander through their cat's body, causing internal damage. This is not possible as the chip is embedded into your cat's skin, which then grows over it, holding it in place.

Others worry that the chip could somehow wander through their cat's body, causing internal damage. This is not possible as the chip is embedded into your cat's skin, which then grows over it, holding it in place. Radiation: Microchips do not expose your cat to any radiation what-so-ever, and as a result will not cause things like cancer, nor any other health problems.

Microchips do not expose your cat to any radiation what-so-ever, and as a result will not cause things like cancer, nor any other health problems. RFID waves: Radio-frequency identification does work via electromagnetic waves, but they are only activated briefly when the chip is scanned. This has no negative health impact.

Important: Remember that you are not a vet, and the internet does not hold the answers you seek. When it comes to anything medical, it's always okay to proceed with an abundance of caution. As such, speak with your vet, voice your concerns, and abide by professional medical advice.

How much does it cost to microchip a cat?

Getting your cat microchipped isn't too expensive, so get it done! © imago/imagebroker It will generally only cost you between $50-$100 to get your cat microchipped at the vet. This price will vary, of course, depending on where you live, your vet, and your insurance. Ultimately, it's a cheap and painless process that increases the safety of your cat and gives you peace of mind. While inexpensive, you will likely need to book an appointment at your vet specifically for this procedure. They will need to order the chip and have everything set up digitally for your kitty. There will be paperwork, but this is a small investment to make for a more secure and happy future.

Microchipped cats are safer