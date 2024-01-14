Cool cat names: The most awesome and coolest names for cats

A cool cat needs an equally cool name, but sometimes it can be hard to make the right decision. These are the coolest and most awesome names for cats.

By Evan Williams, Nele Fischer

It's time to get inspired and explore the epic world of awesome cats and cool kitties. What are the coolest cat names around, what name will bring on the awe and stun the extraordinary?

Cool cats need cool names, so what are your options? © 123RF/nilsjacobi If you're preparing yourself to become a new cat owner, you need to start thinking about names. The problem, though, is that most people choose boring or uninteresting names like "Fluffy" or "Bubbles." It's unnecessary, and if you want your kitty to be the coolest cat on the block, you've gotta give it a name worthy of its stature. So, let's take a look at a few cool cat names. Your cat's identity will guide it through life and love, so it's time to choose a name that's endlessly awesome and will keep your kitty's head held high.

Cool cat names

Naming a cat is about more than just choosing something that you like the name of. It's about making a decision that is distinctive and easy to remember, as well as simple and straightforward for your cat. This is because you want your beloved feline friend to recognize and respond to its own name, all while being impressed by how cool and great the name itself sounds. The number one rule is to choose your cat's name based on its level of awesomeness. Is it recognizable, does it make you go "aw," and will it remind people of just how cool your cat is? Here are some options.

Cats learn and respond to their names, so make the right choice. © 123RF/Fellowneko

Cool male cat names

It's time to start listing cool cat names, to give you a few ideas of viable and entertaining names that will lend your kitty a cool vibe. The first rule we want to set down, though, is that your cat doesn't need to be named after a celebrity or fictional character. There's nothing trendy about Harry Potter anymore, after all, so let's steer clear of "Ron" or "Harry." Here are the coolest male cat names around: Bruce

Baldrick

Reginald

Gordon

Bread

Nelson

Hendrick

Benjamin

Hugo

Tony

Malcolm

Kevin

Winston

John

Boris

Joe While it is up to you what your kitty is called, it's also perfectly fine to experiment a little bit. Try a few names and see how your cat responds – choose the one that sticks, but make sure you decide quickly to avoid unnecessary confusion. After all, cats aren't the brightest on the block. With the right choice of name, your male cat will walk around with the coolest stride in the city. Plastered on his collar, it'll bring a smile to anyone who meets him.

Cool female cat names

Want your cat to be extra cool? It's time for a pair of sunglasses! © Unsplash/Raoul Droog When naming a female cat, the rules are a little different. It's not all about appearance and amusement; it's also about grace and pride. You want your cat to feel empowered and strong when venturing out among the other felines that prowl your property, ready to take on any invader who dares to step foot on her territory and fight them off with gusto and abandon. Here are the coolest female cat names in the world: Amelia

Elizabeth

Emma

Anna

Chloe

Hannah

Mrs. Clinton

Breezy

Hayley

Kate

Melody

Piper

Serena

Tessa

Zara

Important: Frankly, if you choose pretty much any surname and just add "Mrs" or "Miss" in front of it, you're going to have a good time. Think about it – Mrs. Johnson, Mrs. Stewart, Miss Nelson, Miss Isaac – they're all great!

What makes a cool cat name awesome?

There are a few features of a cat name that make it both awesome and practical. You need to combine these factors, add them together, and choose a name that'll work well for your cat in real life and will keep it happy. After all, you want your kitty to have as much confidence as possible. Here's what you need to think about when choosing a cool cat name: Length of the name: Your cat's name should never be longer than 2–3 syllables. You want it to be long enough that it will notice that it isn't just a random noise you are making but not so long that it'll struggle to recognize it.

Your cat's name should never be longer than 2–3 syllables. You want it to be long enough that it will notice that it isn't just a random noise you are making but not so long that it'll struggle to recognize it. Sound of the name: The name should include vowels, as they are the easiest sounds for cats to interpret and recognize. In particular, a vowel at the end of the name is particularly easy for your cat to hear and identify with.

The name should include vowels, as they are the easiest sounds for cats to interpret and recognize. In particular, a vowel at the end of the name is particularly easy for your cat to hear and identify with. Similarities with other names or words: You don't want your cat's name to be too similar to a commonly spoken word, another person's name, or a sound that commonly gets made. In the end, you want it to be as unique as possible so that your cat doesn't mistake another word for its name. Choose a name that is both entertaining, cool, and easy for your cat to understand. One of the few we have listed would work well, or perhaps think of your own – get creative, and show some love!

Awesome cat names for the coolest kitties on the block