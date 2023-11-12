Best mixed cat breeds: Top 10

If you take one adorable cat and cross it with another adorable cat, what do you get? Simple - you get the most adorable mixed cat breed in the world.

By Evan Williams

Mixed cat breeds take our furry friends to the next level, providing the looks with the smarts, the paws with the tails. Which mixed cat breeds take the ticket for being the most interesting and best-looking?

Mixed breed cats are some of the sweetest around. Mixed breeds often means getting the best of both worlds – but not always! That's why you need to know what traits go together, combining to create the perfect feline friend! Find out what sets these fantastic fur balls apart from the rest!

Top 10 mixed breed cats

Before we begin, it's worth mentioning a fact that complicates the conversation: almost all cat breeds are what you could classify as "mixed" in a way that would not apply to a dog. Our beautiful feline friends have evolved over thousands of years, with cat history stretching back to well before even the ancient Egyptians. As a result, with so much interbreeding over the years, domestic cats are generally a mishmash of different breeds and types. That being said, these mixed cat breeds are more recent and relevant examples. They have generally appeared in the last century or so, and are 10 of the best mixed cat breeds in the world.

Bengal cats are some of the most interesting and most beautiful kitties in the world. © IMAGO/Design Pics

10. Bengal

The Bengal cat is a striped and spotted mixed breed, famous for its orange fur and gorgeously patterned coat. It is a mix of the Asian leopard with a variety of possible domestic cats, generally the Egyptian mau and the Abyssinian. This gives the Bengal a wild appearance and personality, but also many of the features that makes leopards so beautiful.

9. Australian mist

Australian mists are curious and rather unknown cats, but worth checking out. © IMAGO/Wirestock A cross between the Abyssinian, Burmese, and Australian tabby cat, the Australian mist is an extraordinary and unusual breed. Famous for their medium-sized bodies and profoundly short fur, they have been around since about 1975 – and have only been accepted as an official breed since 1998. They are quite wild and adventurous kitties, and especially love to explore and discover the world around them.

8. Exotic shorthair

There is one word that best describes the exotic shorthair: "Weird." © imago/imagebroker The exotic shorthair was bred as a shorthair version of the Persian, crossbred with the likes of the American shorthair, as well as other breeds that include the Russian blue and the Burmese. They are strange creatures, and feature the same distinctive faces as their Persian cousins, with whom they share a friendly and calm temeprament.

7. Himalayan

Quite similar to the ragdoll, the Himalayan cat is often overlooked. © IMAGO/Wirestock Another relative of the Persian, the Himalayan is a color variation that originated from it being mixed with the Siamese. They often feature the distinctive face of the Persian, but with lighter fur, but not always, and are known for being extremely fluffy, friendly, adorable, cuddly, and sweet as a lollipop. What more could you want out of a kitty?

Ocicat

Ocicats have lanky legs and whispy whiskers. © IMAGO/Wirestock There are few domestic cats that look more like a wild and unconstrained kitty than the ocicat, but you have nothing to fear from them. A mix between the Siamese, Abyssinian, and American shorthair, the ocicat may be strange-looking, but domesticated through-and-through. In fact, breeders continuously push the point that there is no wild DNA anywhere in its recent gene pool, just to stem the tide of curious and concerned adopters.

5. Ragamuffin

Is there any cat name funnier than "Ragamuffin?" We doubt it. © IMAGO/Zoonar The ragamuffin has more than just a hilarious name to call home, it also has a number of other breeds that all contributed to its weird and wonderful existence. Established as a separate and distinct breed in 1994, it is a divergent sub-breed of the ragdoll, mainly crossbred with domestic longhairs. They are famous for coming in a variety of beautiful coats, with gorgeous patterns and colors across all variations.

4. Snowshoe

Snowshoes have snow-white paws - get it? © IMAGO/Wirestock Originating from marked Siamese cats who were crossbred with bicolor American shorthairs, the snowshoe is famous for its white feet. Iconic and beautiful, few cats can compare in terms of looks to the snowshoe, with its elegant coat, shaded eyes and differently colored paws. They are a sight to behold, and make wonderful pets.

3. Savannah

Savannahs are remarkably elegant cats, and take after their wilder cousins. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images The first savannah was crossbred in 1986 when a male serval was matched with a female Siamese. The beautiful kitty became a phenomenon, known for its gorgeous spotted coat and remarkably large and iconic ears. As a hybrid breed, the Savannah has been known to be quite a wild and unpredictable kitty that is perhaps not the best when mixed with children or first-time cat owners.

2. Ragdoll

Ragdolls are naughty cats, but ridiculously adorable. © Unsplash/Kanashi An iconic cat that has been a mainstay of kitty culture since it was developed in America during the 1960s, the ragdoll couldn't be more extraordinary. Known as "dog-like cats," ragdolls were developed by the crossing of non-breed specific cats who produced extremely fluffy long-haired cats known for being affectionate, loving, a little bit naughty, and endlessly funny.

1. Domestic shorthair

Domestic shorthairs are some of the most common kitties in the world. © Unsplash/Leiada Krozjhen A diverse mix of many different and unknown breeds that came together over generations, the domestic shorthair (also known as a tabby or moggy) is possibly the most common and famous breed of cat. It is quite likely that these fluffy and soft little dudes originally came from mainland Europe, as descendants possibly of the Celtic shorthair. What we know is that over the millennia, cats continued to crossbreed and, in the end, produced the perfect domestic breed. As a result, this shorthair is the most popular in the world – and the perfect mix of docile, fun, happy, and curious.

Cat breed mixes are diverse and adorable