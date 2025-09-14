Help, my cat is panting! Why cats pant and what you should do about it

Does your cat pant while it's playing, during trips, or in the heat? This cat guide explains how you can help a cat that is panting.

By Clara Danneberg, Steffi Feldman

When a beloved cat suddenly starts panting, it quickly raises questions among worried pet parents. In this helpful cat guide, you can find out whether it is normal for cats to breathe heavily when playing and romping or in other situations.

Find out why a cat sometimes pants at TAG24. © 123RF/pavelshlykov The fact that cats pant like dogs is rather unusual and usually worries cat owners. They look at the panting animal and ask themselves helplessly whether and how they can help. There are many possible reasons why a cat may be breathing rapidly and shallowly, including physical exertion and serious illnesses. To identify any problems at an early stage, you should always find out what is causing the rapid breathing. TAG24 explains how to tell when a cat's panting is a cause for concern.

Cats pant while playing or exercise

Physical exertion, such as playing, increases the kitty's oxygen requirements. A cat, therefore, pants during or after playing to transport more oxygen into the lungs. The increased breathing rate ensures that the increased oxygen requirements of the muscles are met. The cat also uses panting to regulate the heat generated by the movement. If you play with your pet, you should make sure that it does not overexert itself. If the cat pants while playing, you should give it a break. This gives it time to compensate for the oxygen deficit in the body. Once this has happened, the panting usually stops again.

If your cat is panting while playing, it's time for a break. © 123rf/belyaaa

Cat pants in hot temperatures

Cats cannot regulate their body temperature in hot weather by sweating. If it gets too hot, cats control their body temperature by panting and licking their fur. Panting is intended to remove excess heat from the body, and the cooling effect is enhanced by the cat wetting its fur, and this moisture then evaporates. On hot days, you should provide your cat with cool places that are protected from the sun and where it can cool down.

Good to know: Even a heated apartment in winter can become too warm for your kitty, so that temperature-regulating panting sets in.

Cats pant during stressful situation

If you have a cat, you will quickly notice that they are very susceptible to stress. Particular challenges for a cat certainly include psychologically stressful circumstances such as a car journey, a visit to the vet, or a house move. In order to cope with the stressful situation, cats tend to pant due to stress. If the kitty is tense or afraid, it releases stress hormones, and the body prepares for fight or flight. For this reason, the need for oxygen increases, which the cat covers by panting. Once the stressful situation is over, the cat should breathe normally again. If the stress factor persists over a long period of time, the whole thing could develop into a psychosomatic or mental illness.

Panting helps cats to survive mentally stressful situations such as long car trips. © 123RF/shymar27

Pregnant cat panting

If the cat is pregnant, sudden panting announces the arrival of the offspring. The panting indicates that the cat is experiencing contractions, pain, and the stress associated with the birth.

Panting in cats can be an alarm signal for diseases

If the cat's panting does not stop, this indicates that the cat is not feeling well. Possible health complaints of a panting cat: Overweight

Infection of the respiratory tract

Hyperthyroidism

Peritonitis

Heart disease If the disease is not recognized, the cat may pant and die. For this reason, you should observe whether the panting animal shows other symptoms of illness. Alarming symptoms in cats: Shallow breathing with a high frequency

Restlessness

Changed eating behavior

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Change in weight

Fever

Problems with the musculoskeletal system

Paralysis

Listlessness

Fainting spells

Aggressive behavior If the cat can no longer regulate its panting and/or shows other symptoms of illness, it should definitely be examined by a vet.

Important note: If a cat is panting with its mouth open and its tongue hanging out, this is known as mouth-breathing. In cats, this is a sign of respiratory distress and should be examined by a veterinarian ASAP.

An examination by a vet can shed light on why the cat is panting. © 123RF/andreyzaretsky

