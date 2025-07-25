Cruel pet owner dyes cat pink with toxic wood paint – can rescuers save her?
Araxá, Brazil - An abusive pet owner apparently dyed her cat pink with toxic wood paint. Would local lawmakers be able to save the cat?
As Sucesso FM reports, the pink-colored cat was rescued after a video of it caused a stir on social media.
The unusual color caught the eye of animal rights activist Fernanda Castelha, who asked for information about the animal's whereabouts on Instagram.
The images spread rapidly, and numerous tips eventually led the police to the scene where the cat's owner was tracked down.
She was apparently found by police under the influence of drugs.
The property was also completely neglected and in an unhygienic state.
Dyed kitten now lives in a foster home
The cat had no access to water or food and was immediately taken to an animal shelter – she is now living in a foster home.
The woman was arrested, questioned, and later released as the crime could not be proven, although the police are still investigating.
It is unclear why or how the cat's fur was dyed pink, but the color is still deep in the fur and will probably only grow out over time.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@fernandacastelha