Cruel pet owner dyes cat pink with toxic wood paint – can rescuers save her?

Araxá, Brazil - An abusive pet owner apparently dyed her cat pink with toxic wood paint. Would local lawmakers be able to save the cat?

Thanks to numerous tips, the pink cat was finally located and taken to safety. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@fernandacastelha

As Sucesso FM reports, the pink-colored cat was rescued after a video of it caused a stir on social media.

The unusual color caught the eye of animal rights activist Fernanda Castelha, who asked for information about the animal's whereabouts on Instagram.

The images spread rapidly, and numerous tips eventually led the police to the scene where the cat's owner was tracked down.

She was apparently found by police under the influence of drugs.

The property was also completely neglected and in an unhygienic state.