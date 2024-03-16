Your daily routines might become dangerous for your cat if you don't know what is and what is not okay for it to be exposed to. So, is perfume toxic to cats?

By Jenny Hochmuth, Evan Williams

Danger can lurk around all sorts of unexpected corners when you've got a pet, with even the most innocuous of things potentially posing a risk. One such thing is perfume – so, is perfume toxic to cats?

Perfumes should be stored well out of reach of your cat. © 123RF/Olegparylyak Cat owners have adopted a lot of responsibility, along with a little fluff ball that relies on them for nearly everything. As a result, it's important for people with cats to have a deep knowledge of what could harm their cat, what behaviors could make their cat uncomfortable, and what symptoms to look out for. With that in mind, what about perfume? Is perfume toxic for cats, can it kill them? If so, how much will cause perfume poisoning in cats, what are the symptoms, and what should you do? Let's find out.

Can perfume kill cats?

While the mere smell of perfume will not be toxic or harmful to your cat in small quantities, the liquid itself can be extremely dangerous. Perfumes are made out of not only water but also a variety of fragrance oils or essential oils, which are both toxic for cats. As a result, while it is okay for it to smell a little bit of it when you are wearing it, your cat should not come into contact with the perfume itself.

Perfume is not as toxic for cats as the individual oils may be, likely because it is less concentrated, but it's also worth noting that other chemicals within your perfume may also be a problem. There are a variety of different things in your average perfume, even when it's a biologically or environmentally friendly one, so you should be careful. Make sure to avoid any situation where your cat could come into contact with the liquid itself. If you have sprayed it on yourself, stay in the bathroom and keep the door closed when applying it, and make sure that it is properly soaked in before leaving the room. In addition, be very careful not to leave it somewhere that could see it knocked down and investigated by your feline friend. In extreme situations, when your cat has consumed a lot of perfume, it is toxic enough to kill your cat. As a result, if you suspect that your cat has ingested some perfume and is showing symptoms, you need to see a vet immediately.

Oils and fragrances can be toxic for cats

A variety of essential oils and fragrances are seriously poisonous for cats. In much the same way that you should keep your cat away from perfumes, you should make sure never to burn or keep essential oils in the presence of your feline friend. It can be extremely dangerous and can even lead to death. Essential oils and fragrances that are toxic in cats include: Tea tree oil

Peppermint oil

Eucalyptus oil

Lavender oil

Thyme oil

Oregano oil

Cinnamon oil

Conifer oils While this is clearly not a complete list of all essential oils and fragrances, a variety of others may also be toxic. As such, it is recommended that you simply avoid any essential oils.

Many perfumes, oils, and fragrances can hurt cats, so they should be kept away. © 123RF/Uhdenis

Perfume poisoning symptoms in cats

Most people have some sort of perfume or fragrance in their house. As a result, there is always going to be a small risk that your kitty will come into contact with it and get sick. When this happens, the most important thing is that you recognize the symptoms and act extremely fast to get them treated. Cats are curious creatures and have a particularly strong sense of smell. As a result, they often find the scent of perfume interesting and investigate. The smell itself is harmless and not something to worry about, and, usually, that's all that they will interact with. In some cases, though, some of the liquid might get on their nose, in their eyes, or swallowed. This is a medical emergency. The following symptoms could indicate perfume poisoning in your cat: Breathing problems, shortness of breath

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Digestive problems

Weakness

Trembling

Foaming at the mouth In the most severe cases, when a cat has consumed far too much perfume, it can lead to the shutting down of its organs and, eventually, death.

I accidentally sprayed perfume on my cat

If your cat is displaying symptoms after being exposed to perfume, take it to the vet. © Unsplash/Tron Le The only thing that you can do if your cat has been in contact with perfume is to treat it like the medical emergency it is and go immediately to the vet. Do not wait and see if it is symptomatic if you have witnessed it consume the perfume; just go immediately, and certainly don't wait to see if symptoms get worse. We won't provide any medical suggestions here, as home remedies for such an affliction would simply be irresponsible and could easily cause severe sickness and even death in your cat. It is a medical emergency if your cat consumes perfume or essential oil, and it should be treated that way.

Important: Make sure to always be aware of where the nearest emergency veterinarian clinic is. Your personal vet will not be available all the time, so you need to know where to go in an emergency.

