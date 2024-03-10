Why is my cat staring at me?

If you have ever owned a cat, you've probably wondered why it keeps staring at you. Why do cats stare at people, should you be concerned, and what can you do?

By Clara Danneberg, Evan Williams

There are few things more intense and disconcerting than when your beloved kitty stares at you without blinking. So why exactly do cats stare at people and what can you do about it?



Staring cats are some of the most disconcerting creatures on Earth. © 123RF/Burand Cat lovers are used to being stared at constantly and without a blink or a twinkle in the eye. It's a somewhat weird habit that adds to the popular image of our feline masters being less than well-disposed towards us – after all, who knows what's behind that steely gaze? So why is your cat staring at you, or at inanimate objects? And more importantly, is it planning your dowfall?



Why is my cat always staring at me?

It's very normal for a cat to stare at its owner, whether out of love and affection, annoyance, or just simple curiosity. While it might seem difficult to determine what's going through your cat's head a lot of the time, though, figuring out its staring habits is not so difficult. In fact, it is just a simple matter of body language. So what are the reasons behind your cat's stare? These six points should give you an indication of what's behind your cat's weirdness, and what you could possibly do to stop its disconcerting glare.

Cat stares out of affection

With a lack of any way to verbally communicate, a look from your cat is a very straightforward way to show its affection and love. If your kitty is relaxed, chilled out, and looking at you with narrow and warm eyes, this is likely an indication that it feels safe, secure, and loved in your presence. In such a situation, there really isn't anything you should do except appreciate the love it holds for you. The affection of a pet is a wonderful thing, and shouldn't be taken for granted, and with a little bit of time you will get used to the slightly odd stare your cat gives you when it is happy. If its posture is relaxed, its gaze is fixed and friendly, and it is slowly blinking, your cat is likely staring at you simply out of affection.

Cats stare at you often out of affection or simply curiosity. © 123RF/Photoartem

Curiosity creates curious cats

A cat's reaction to something it finds weird is to curiously stare. So whether you're cleaning up, typing on your laptop, or just simply making odd noises, it's likely to pique your kitty interest. In such situations, your cat's watchful eye should be respected by making sure that its curiosity doesn't slowly creep into fear or discomfort. You can recognize a curious cat's stare by its forward-facing whiskers, slit pupils and erect ears. It might also give whatever it is a little sniff, or simply hang around while you are doing it.

Cat stares out of desire

Have you been cooking again? If so, your cat could simply be staring at you out of a desire for your food. It wants to make you aware of its presence and the fact that there's something you could do to make it happy. Maybe it is feeling hungry or thirsty, its litter tray needs cleaning, or it just simply wants you to open a door. A cat's penetrating gaze can be a request. It could be feeling unwell or scared and in need of some comfort. Whatever it is, it's up to you to reply appropriately. If your cat is staring at you and seems a bit restless, it likely has a need that it wants you to satisfy.

Cat staring can be attention-seeking behavior

Is your cat a little bit bored and looking for attention? That could be why your cat is staring. © 123RF/vershininphoto If a cat has everything it needs but still stares at you, then it might simply want some attention. Indoor cats in particular get bored quite quickly, and will want to play or just hang out with you whenever possible. This is one reason why indoor cats need to be provided with plenty of toys to play with and towers to climb on. As most house cats have learned that their owners will interact with them if they stare long enough, this is a learned behavior that needs to be expected, accepted, and understood by a cat owner. If your cat is staring at you without blinking, and clearly doesn't want anything specific, it might be time to play with it.

Stressed, uncomfortable, or unhealthy cat stares

A cat stare is usually a positive thing, but there are occasions when it may indicate that something is seriously wrong. Whether because your cat is stressed or anxious, or it feels uncomfortable or scared, its stare should be the trigger for action you need. In such situations, try to mitigate those potential causes and make your environment more cat-friendly. In some cases, your cat's stare could actually indicate an illness or disease, or some kind of injury. Remember that you are the human, and your cat is trusting you, so be as gentle as possible. Look out for symptoms like crouching, ruffled fur, an uncomfortable tail, or dilated pupils and, if that is combined with excessive staring, it might be a good opportunity to take a trip to the veterinarian.

Cat staring could be a threat

In more extreme cases, when your kitty is a little bit too worked up, its stare could be threatening. If your kitty has wide pupils, is hissing and making aggressive noises, and has its fur standing on-end, then that is definitely the case. Be extremely careful when your cat exhibits this kind of behavior, as an attack is possible. Realizing that is important for defusing any potential clash. When your cat is staring as a way to threaten you, it's best to just leave it alone and walk away. Don't try to pet it, don't try to feed it, just stay away until it has calmed itself down.

If your cat is holding its ears back while staring, it is quite angry and should be avoided. © 123RF/Manopphimsit

How to stop your cat from staring at you

There is literally nothing you can do to stop your cat staring at you. It is a completely natural and normal instinctive behavior, and something that you simply need to put up with if you are a cat owner. Most of the time it will be for adorable and sweet reasons, but if your cat is staring at you out of fear or threat, you will know about it. Sit down, recognize why your cat is staring at you, and react in kind. If it wants attention, give it attention, if it is scared, calm it down, and if it is angry, keep away and leave it alone

Important: If your cat is staring at you particularly often or particularly intensely, it could be a more serious issue, or even a health problem. As with anything, if you are unsure, take your cat to the veterinarian.

Staring cats are nothing to worry about