Best mystical and mythical cat names

There's no point in going with a lazy and boring name for your beloved kitty. Instead, try a mystical or mythical name that'll bring a smile to your face!

By Clara Danneberg, Evan Williams

Cats deserve all the love, respect, and appreciation they can receive, starting first and foremost with a well-chosen name. Don't go with a boring one, though – choose one of these mystical and mythical cat names!



Your cat has a mystical aura and, as a result, deserves a mystical name. © 123RF/mrwed54 On any culture worth its weight in gold, worthy of a dollop of salt upon its palm, sits a cat. Enjoying the gentle evening breeze and the warm summer sun upon its fur, the cat holds such a significant place in the heart of said culture and so deserves a name more mythical and mystical than "Bob" or "Lenny." Well, luckily for you, we've got a few suggestions of good mystical and mythical cat names, worthy of the gods of ol'. It's time to guide you through the world of names more interesting and fantastical than "Bruce."

Mystical and mythical names for cats in 2023

Your cat's name defines its identity in the eyes of all those around it. A cute name will automatically give the impression that a particular kitty is cute, for example, even before you've laid eyes on the darling thing. In comparison, a cat with an ugly or unpleasant name will have a harder time being seen as sweet and kind as associations will always circle around its name. This association is what makes a name so important because when you hear a cat's name, you will think of it. Choosing a good name, therefore, will help to build relationships and identity around your feline friend. Still, that doesn't mean you need to go for a boring or standard name! Cats are mysterious and interesting animals, forever adventuring and forever turning up in sudden and unexpected places. They have been worshiped by ancient civilizations for thousands of years, often holding an important place in folklore, and have an endlessly interesting history. As a result, when naming your cat you should go with something that reflects that historical identity – something mystical and mythical that, even in 2023, will bring an air of mystery wherever it goes.

A quiet cat named Freya will always be more mysterious than a loud cat called Susan. © 123RF/wirestock

Best mythical female cat names

A female cat needs a name that brings with it a sense of authority and purpose. These fluffy dears are strong and beautiful, yet will rip your eyes out if you give them cause to do so. They represent all sorts of things, from love to hunting to royalty. The following are a selection of our favorite mythical and mystical female cat names. Go ahead, take your pick: Alisa

Alma

Amina

Artemis

Aruna

Arwen

Aurora

Bastet

Belana

Bellatrix

Ceridwen

Dea

Delilah

Despina

Enya

Faye

Freya

Gaia

Galadriel

Indira

Iris

Kalypso

Lirazel

Luna

Maya

Nisha

Nyx

Pandora

Runa

Samira

Shara

Venus

Yuna What do each of these names mean, though? Well, they all have various origins, from ancient mythology to more recent popular culture like Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter. Still, all are mystical and mythical enough to lend your kitty that much-needed sense of intrigue.

Great mystical male cat names

Now it's time to take a look at a few male names. These names need to be home-spun, but full of courage and aspiration. A male cat is not quite as mysterious as a female cat, instead is full of brawn and a little bit of arrogance a la King Arthur or Roman emperors of yesteryear. Here are a few options for great mythical and mystical male cat names. Again, take your pick and choose wisely: Aidan

Anatol

Angelo

Anubis

Apollo

Cedric

Cozmo

Halo

Helios

Jaro

Kiran

Loki

Lucius

Malio

Merlin

Morpheus

Orion

Percival

Phoenix

Ramses

Sandulf

Salem

Thorin

Gandalf When considering a mystical or mythical name, one should look – their favorite books and histories for inspiration. What historical figures most fit and complement your kitty's personality? What name would make you smile every time you called out to your beloved feline friend? If you choose the right cat name, you'll bring joy and happiness to all those who utter it – so be wise, courteous, and responsible with your choice.

Go for a mythical or mystical cat name, you won't regret it

Despite naming my cat after the titular character of Harry Potter 17 years ago, I have to admit that it's hardly the most original and interesting of cat names. Indeed, at the time I could have really done with a list of great mystical and mythical cat names to choose from – so take advantage of it, and don't make the mistake I made all those years ago!