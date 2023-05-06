Stubborn house cat: This is the best way to make your cat aware of you

Paris, France - Cats are considered to be quite stubborn animals that don't seem to want to listen when you signal for them to come to you. A new study has found out the best method for "calling" your feline friend.

If you want to arouse the interest of a cat as quickly as possible, you should do more than just call for them! (Symbol photo) © 123RF/anoushkatoronto

Scientists at the Paris Nanterre University have been investigating the peculiarities of human-cat communication for several years. The team, led by Charlotte de Mouzon, published a study last October that showed domestic cats are more likely to recognize their owners' voices than those of strangers. The study also revealed that house cats know exactly when they are being talked to.

Nevertheless, they often do not react, and a study published on May 3 may have pointed out why that Is: Cats often think the verbal request is not enough. Instead, this stubborn animal tends to react better if given a visual cue, as well.

For the study, 12 velvet paws from a cat café were observed. In the first step, the stubborn animals were accustomed to the presence of a new person, Charlotte de Mouzon, who conducted the study experiment with them.

The cats entered a room and were either greeted vocally, silently but with an outstretched hand, with words as well as a visual gesture, or they were ignored by de Mouzon. The latter served to create a control condition.