There are few cats cuter and sweeter than those which loaf. But why do dogs loaf, what is "loafing" and is there ever a time in which you should worry?

By Evan Williams

If you have ever spent any time on social media, you have likely seen plenty of cat videos. And if you have ever seen a cat video, you have seen a loafing cat. Why do cats loaf, though? What's the story here?

Loafing cats are some of the cutest kitties in the world. © Collage: Unsplash/Madalyn Cox/Jim/Prometheus A loafing cat is more than just a curious kitty, it's an adorable ball of fluff that'll bring a smile to the face of anyone who views it. Indeed, a cat loaf is one of the internet's favorite memes and something that even your grandma has likely heard of. But what's a cat doing when it is "loafing," what is it, and why do cats loaf? Cats Feral cat injured by BB gun is transformed by love and a special kitten friend Is there ever a time in which you should worry about a loafing cat?

What is "loafing" in cats?

Loafing is a term invented via social media that refers to a specific position in which cats sit. The name "loaf" is a reference to the fact that many believe that a loafing cat looks reminiscent of a freshly baked loaf of bread. This is largely because of their blob-like stature, surrounded by the two raised mounds of their back legs. Here are the features of a standard "loafing" cat: Cat is sitting on its stomach

Head is held upwards and not leaning against anything

Paws are folding underneath the body

Rounded back

Hind legs placed with feet firmly on the ground, with legs folded and bulging at the rear

Tail wrapped around the outside base of the body

Slightly smug expression on the face

Observant, usually not sleeping

Backside directly down on the pavement

General "blobbiness"

Round and bread loaf-like look Loafing is a common and totally normal thing for your cat to do, and highly recognized. The reason it has become a bit of a meme is simply because it looks incredibly cute and a little bit silly.

Important: While there is nothing bad about loafing, if your cat looks uncomfortable or is constantly in this position because it seems to be in pain when sitting any other way, it might be time to seek out the veterinarian.

The cat loaf is simply a position in which your cat is comfortable and relaxed. © Unsplash/Jim

Why do cats loaf?

There are many reasons why cats regularly loaf, but ultimately it comes down to one simple fact: It's incredibly comfortable. If there's anything your cat knows about, it's the quest for comfort, and in many situations, the loaf is its ultimate source of safety and relaxation. The position allows your kitty to keep its head upright and its eyes peering around without needing to sit up fully, with the pressure on its backside and front legs. It is a warm and compact position that allows them to control their positioning and even perch comfortably on ledges. What more could you want, after all? Here are the most common reasons why cats like to loaf: It is warm and helps them regulate their temperature in colder weather

It is relaxing

It is incredibly comfortable

It keeps their extremities protected, but easily accessible

It keeps their heads upright so that they can still get a good view of their surroundings and stay alert

It relieves pressure from their paws, legs, and abdomen

It makes them feel protected and safe

Important: Loafing is incredibly cute but can sometimes indicate that a cat feels threatened or unsafe, curled up in a ball. If this is the case, pay attention and try to make them feel better.

Different kinds of cat loafs

There are many different kinds of cat loafs, each of which looks different and serves slightly different purposes. By observing your cat's loaf you can quickly figure out its mood and emotions, and decide whether to go in for a cuddle or not. Whatever loaf, though, you are more likely than not to swoon over how adorable it is. Here are the most common types of cat loafs: Standard loaf: The standard loaf, on the stomach, with all extremities tucked beneath.

The standard loaf, on the stomach, with all extremities tucked beneath. Legs-out-loaf: The same loaf, but with the front paws perched in front of the cat's body.

The same loaf, but with the front paws perched in front of the cat's body. Face-down loaf: A normal loaf, but your cat has decided to do a face plant. Whatever loaf you're observing, you should make sure to watch your cat's behavior before approaching. In many cases loafing cats want to be left alone – and this should be respected.

Is cat loafing ever worrying?

You never really need to worry about the fact that a cat is loafing. © Unsplash/Shane Hoving Loafing is not generally a sign of anything being wrong, however when a cat is unwell, in pain, or injured, it can be a symptom. This is because loafing is a very comfortable and comforting position for your cat, mostly due to it being the most ideal in terms of protecting its vital organs when in distress. Dr. Stephen Quandt, a feline behavioral expert based in New York City, told Be Chewy, "They may be trying to protect vital organs that are in distress, and they may generally be in pain or under stress." This is, however, rare and usually accompanied by a variety of other symptoms. Here are the symptoms to look out for if you are worrying about a cat's loafing: Severe lack of energy

Sudden loss of appetite

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Lethargy

Shivering

Panting

Trembling While all this is true, loafing is almost never something to be worried about. It is just a super comfortable way for your cat to sit, especially when it wants to chill but has no intention to sleep or doze off.